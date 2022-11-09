A lot of the statistics contained in the recent Nintendo financial report covered how successful the company had been in business terms, but equally important is what it is doing to combat climate change and its negative impact on the environment. Fortunately, the follow-up presentation outlined the steps that the company is making in this field, notably concerning energy usage in its consoles and reductions to unnecessary packaging.

The first of these points is less about what Nintendo is going to do to combat its energy consumption, and more about what it already has done on this front. The presentation notes how the Switch has continually reduced its energy usage since its release in 2017. While the original console released all those years ago would use (on average) 12w when played in docked mode, the current model only uses 7w and the OLED is even more efficient on 6w.

Of course, these figures are but an estimate and power consumption will vary depending on the software and usage conditions. This being said, the move towards a console with a reduced environmental impact is always a plus.

The report also confirms Nintendo's plans to make its Switch boxes 18% smaller (more in line with the OLED packaging) by the end of 2022. Such a proposal was revealed back in August, though it was emphasised for its proactivity in combatting supply issues back then (something that Nintendo is still having to navigate today). It makes sense - smaller boxes = more space to pack 'em in for worldwide distribution. But there is also the environmental implications of this, where fewer trains, planes and boats are needed to get the products out in the world. This reduces the footprint of console distribution and the smaller boxes lead to a reduction of waste in the long-term - it's a win-win.

Nintendo's environmental considerations may not be the most radical policies we've ever heard - heck, one of them has been introduced already - but seeing any big company look to help out with climate change is always refreshing. Hopefully this will inspire more noteworthy changes in the future.

