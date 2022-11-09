Yesterday we got our peepers on the Nintendo financial report covering Q2 of the fiscal year ending March, 2023, and there was a lot to unpack. If the highest-selling Switch games, digital download data and upcoming release dates weren't enough to wet your whistle, however, then fear not as we have even more statistics from the report today.

The follow-up six-month findings presentation has now been published, outlining lots of big numbers like amiibos sold to date and how many people are now on NSO. One stat that really stood out to us, though, was the number of active Switch users in the past year (from November, 2021 to September, 2022 - yep, it's confusing), the total of which has been reported to be 106 million players!

This is a sizable rise from last year's findings which sat at 92 million, though perhaps more impressive is the fact that this number is quite probably way off. You see, in order to gather this data, Nintendo analysed every account registered to a Switch and counted up all those which had been used in the past year. What this does not include is multiple users playing on the same account (something we are sure that we have all come across), so the actual number of playing users is likely to be far higher.

Be this as it may, Nintendo is keen to point out that this figure of at least 106 million players marks no downward trend in the number of annual users - in fact, we are now looking at a number which is almost five times that which the console saw in its first year of release. For a console which now finds itself over five years old, these are good numbers to see.

It is true, Nintendo is probably full-steam ahead on the Switch 2, Pro, U or whatever comes next (at least, we hope it is), but numbers like this show that if the Switch is to stick around for another year, we - amongst another 100 million people - will be there to play it.

What do you make of these statistics? Take to the comments and let us know!