Nintendo has released a breakdown from its financial results briefing (hosted by Shuntaro Furukawa himself) and one of the stats is a pretty interesting look at the age distribution for Switch players.

As you can see in the image below, there's a pretty wide range of Switch users all the way from one year-olds right up to sixty and over. What's particularly interesting, however, is there is a pretty significant spike of twenty two-year-olds before it drops off again from twenty three and over.

In terms of why this might be the case, we imagine that many twenty two year-olds would have essentially been introduced to Nintendo during the DS and Wii era, and we all know that both of those systems sold like absolute hot cakes during their respective lifespans!

Not to mention that you've got huge hitting titles like Animal Crossing: Wild World, Nintendogs , and - of course - Wii Sports, and you've got a whole bunch of new Nintendo fans that will no doubt have stuck with the company through the Wii U era and onto the Switch itself.

Regardless, it's great to see so many people of all ages enjoying the majesty of the Switch!