Sony recently increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in select markets around the world. Since then, fans of certain other platforms have also questioned if it will happen to their own system of choice.

Nintendo has already ruled out the idea of possible Switch price increases on a few occasions in August, and now it's said it once again during its latest financial update. Game and tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki highlighted how Nintendo had no current plans to increase prices but would continue to monitor the current situation, and consider if action needs to be taken.

Sony's price increase of the PlayStation 5 in August was apparently due to "challenging market conditions" in certain locations around the world. As for Microsoft, it doesn't have any plans to raise the prices on its Xbox consoles right now, but in the new year may have to increase its prices on "certain things" within the Xbox ecosystem.



The Switch was originally released in 2017 and is based on much older tech than the current generation consoles by Sony and Microsoft. The system is already well and truly established within the video game market as well - with Nintendo profiting from hardware sales.

Nintendo yesterday announced Switch had now sold more than 114 million units worldwide, although sales have decreased from last year by 19.2%.