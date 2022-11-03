Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is getting its third free title update in "late" November, and in the lead up to this Capcom has been sharing more details about what players can expect.

In the latest update on social media, the game's director has provided a look at the new settings for your followers in the game - including how they respond in certain situations, if they set up traps, and more.

"Hey everyone! As part of Free Title Update 3, you will be able to adjust various settings for your Followers, such as whether or not they perform Wyvern Riding when in the same or other areas as you, whether they set traps, and more." - Suzuki, #Sunbreak Director

This week's Dual Threat Event Quest has now also gone live - head over to the Citadel to take on Malzeno and a Shagaru Magala at the same time:

https://t.co/KvHGl47nLy This week's Dual Threat Event Quest is out now. Head to the Citadel and take out those fearsome Elder Dragons. Good luck, Hunters! #Sunbreak November 3, 2022

Apart from the above news, the third free title update will also include variant monsters, powered-up monsters and boosts to the maximum shelling level. This update will be followed by more free title updates next year.

