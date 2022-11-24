Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last week, Capcom announced during a special presentation that the third free title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak would be arriving on Switch and PC on 24th November.

It's now the 24th in certain locations around the world, and that means this update is now live. It adds three new monsters: the Gore Magala, the Risen Teostra and the Risen Kushala Daora. In addition to this, followers can now be used in more quests, there are new crafting options and more.

This includes some new downloadable content like a new character voice called "Kagami". You can get the full rundown in the video above, and also check out the full patch notes in our previous coverage: