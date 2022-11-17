During the latest Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak showcase, Capcom also gave fans an updated look at the roadmap for 2022 and next year. Apart from Free Title Update 3 - arriving next week on 24th November (Chaotic Gore Magala, Risen Teostra and Risen Kushala Daora), it's also been revealed what the plans are for 2023.

First up in Winter will be Title Update 4 (Version 14). At the moment we know it'll include an Elder dragon and powered-up monster. And this will be followed by Free Title Update 5 (Version 15), arriving in Spring 2023. No details have been shared about the Spring one just yet, apart from the information that it will "add more monsters".