Having heard of what is going to be made available in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's upcoming Title Update 3 via an announcement last week, Capcom has now taken to the game's official site to share the patch notes that we can expect to see installed on 24th November.

The rather meaty patch notes (thanks, Nintendo Everything) mark the addition of new monsters to the game as well as the ability for followers to accompany you in more quests. There is also mention of new weapons, armour, skills and prizes which will be added to the game alongside the usual bug fixes and adjustments.

To see the patch notes in full, check out the following from Capcom.

Title Update 3 (Ver.13.0.0) Available 24th November, 2022

Main Additions/Changes

New Story Elements

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters and new Risen elder dragons have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

The cap for Anomaly Research Level has been raised.

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.

A level adjustment feature has been added for Anomaly Investigations.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

The level cap for armor upgrades has been raised.

Qurious Weapon Crafting now includes an option for upgrading gunlance shelling levels.

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.

Two armor augment types have been added to Qurious Armor Crafting.

A new melding type has been added to Melding Pot: Melding—Aurora.

New prizes have been added to the Market's lottery.

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.

New System Elements

Followers can now accompany you on more types of quests.

New options have been added for Followers that allow you to customize their Wyvern Riding and item use behavior. These can be accessed under Options → Game Settings.

New Guild Card titles have been added.

A new Badge of Heroes has been added.

Steam achievements have been added for the awards introduced in Ver. 12.0.1.0.Support for NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) has been added. When using an NVIDIA RTX graphics board, you can now enable NVIDIA DLAA from the "Anti-Aliasing" options.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Player

【Hunter】

Great Sword: Fixed an issue where using a True Charged Slash (chained from a Strongarm Stance successfully) to explode a Large Barrel Bomb would result in more explosion damage than intended.

Sword & Shield: Applying Destroyer Oil now also restores some sharpness (in addition to its current effect).

Sword & Shield: Fixed an issue with the timing of chaining a Rising Slash into a Roundslash, where using the button assigned for a Roundslash would mistakenly chain into a Lateral Slash or Shield Attack instead.

Dual Blades — Spiral Slash: Attack power slightly increased; elemental scaling slightly increased.

Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where the hellfire from Hellfireblight would stay on the player instead of transferring to the ground after using Spiral Slash too close to the targeted monster.

Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where the correct voice lines would not play when using Spiral Slash.

Dual Blades, Hammer: Fixed an issue where the skill Intrepid Heart would not properly activate if you were hit right after the Dual Blades' Shrouded Vault move animation finishes, or if you were hit right as the Hammer's Water Strike animation begins.

Hammer — Dash Breaker: Attack power has been slightly increased. Also, performing a charge right before Dash Breaker ends will start you at max charge instead of continuing from your previous charge level.

Hammer — Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon: Attack power increased; elemental scaling slightly increased.

Hunting Horn: The Sharpness Extension melody effect now also restores some sharpness upon activation.

Gunlance — Ground Splitter: Effect duration increased; Wirebug Gauge recovery speed increased.

Gunlance — Hail Cutter: Wirebug Gauge cost changed to 1; Wirebug Gauge recovery speed changed to Medium.

Gunlance — Ground Splitter: Fixed an inconsistency between the player animation and the duration of the blowback negation and damage reduction effects that would occur after successfully hitting a monster with Ground Splitter.

Gunlance: Fixed an issue where the forward movement of Bullet Barrage would cause Large Barrel Bombs and Mega Barrel Bombs to explode at unintended times.

Gunlance: Fixed an issue with the timing of chaining a Lunging Upthrust into a Quick Reload and finally an Overhead Smash, where using the button assigned for an Overhead Smash would mistakenly chain into a Shelling instead.

Insect Glaive — Awakened Kinsect Attack: Adjusted the attack power values for each number of extract colors consumed, as below:

One Extract Color: Attack power slightly increased

Two Extract Colors: Attack power slightly increased

Three Extract Colors: Attack power increased

Heavy Bowgun — Crouching Shot: Adjusted as follows:

The recovery speed of the overheat gauge has been increased.

Overheat duration has been decreased.

Normal Ammo 1–3, Pierce Ammo 1–3, Flaming Ammo, Water Ammo, Freeze Ammo, Thunder Ammo: The interval between rapidfire shots has been decreased, and the total number of shots has been increased.

Dragon Ammo, Piercing Dragon Ammo, All Status-Effect Ammo Types 1–3: The interval between rapidfire shots has been decreased.

Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the skill Intrepid Heart would unintentionally activate after a counter is successfully triggered when taking a hit during the crouching portions of Counter Charger or Counter Shot.

Reduced some of the issues involving certain weapon sound effects not playing correctly when too many other sound effects play at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the skill Redirection would prompt a chat log message even if the skill effect has not been triggered, which could happen when hitting a Lampsquid or other endemic creature while performing a Switch Skill Swap.

Fixed an issue where the effect durations for Gourmet Fish and Immunizer could be unintentionally overwritten by shorter effect durations (like from the skill Wide Range).

Fixed an issue where receiving a blowback hit when you are afflicted with Hellfireblight and have a blowback negation effect active would cause all subsequent Hellfireblights to explode even when receiving hits that wouldn't cause blowback (the intended behavior is that only blowback hits would cause the Hellfireblight explosion).

Fixed an issue introduced in Version 12.0.1 where the icon for Defense Down would sometimes display at incorrect times.

Fixed an issue introduced in Version 12.0.1.0 where the icon for Defense Down would sometimes display at incorrect times.

The color flashing effects of different parts of the health bar have been made easier to tell apart when the Bleeding status is active.

Fixed an issue where curing the Frenzy status activated by the skill Bloodlust with an Antidobra would ignore the size of your red health gauge and restore more health than intended.

【Buddies】

Some Palamute Gear have had their values adjusted. The cooldown time for each tool has also been slightly increased.

Dual-Bladed Chain: Elemental scaling increased; Attack power increased

Guarding Parasol: Stun value slightly increased; Exhaust value slightly increased

Steel Fang, Stoutcore Fang: Attack power increased

Large Shuriken: Elemental scaling slightly increased; Status effect scaling slightly decreased

Palamute Silkbinder: Elemental scaling increased; Attack power slightly increased; Status effect scaling slightly decreased

Fixed an issue where, after you enter combat with a monster under certain conditions, Palamutes would sometimes stay put in a different area and not follow the player.

Fixed an issue where Palamutes may somtimes repeat a starting and stopping movement when the player moves around in an unsheathed state during combat.

Fixed an issue where some items that should be able to be gathered would display an X icon and could not be gathered to the Palamute Pouch.

Fixed an issue where successfully hitting Apex Rathian with the Kittenator could flinch the monster, but would not topple it.

Alleviated an issue where Palamutes would sometimes go after a monster in a neighboring area if there is no targetable monster within the same area as the Palamute.

Fixed an issue where the Palamute fur pattern option "06" would display different areas in the color change preview than those that are actually changed via the options.

【Followers】

Followers' attack power with the following weapon types has been increased: Great Sword; Long Sword; Sword & Shield; Dual Blades; Lance; Gunlance; Switch Axe; Charge Blade; Insect Glaive; Light Bowgun; Heavy Bowgun; Bow.

Fixed an issue where the item effects from some items that Followers could use were not being applied correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Follower gestures Acrobat 1 and Acrobat 2 would not work properly at times.

Fixed an issue where, if your first Follower has fallen in battle, your second Follower would not initiate Wyvern Riding on a monster that is in a mountable state.

Fixed an issue where Utsushi would repeatedly perform a Switch Skill Swap when using dual blades.

Fixed an issue where Utsushi would sometimes fail to execute a Swap Evade after performing a Switch Skill Swap when using a heavy bowgun.

Fixed an issue where Galleus would fail to perform Strongarm Stance combos when using the great sword.

Fixed an issue where Fugen would use Spirit Helm Breaker when his Spirit Gauge is too low (when using a long sword).

Fixed an issue where the hit effects for the long sword move Silkbind Sakura Slash could be affected by the player's options when used by Fiorayne, Rondine, or Utsushi.

Fixed an issue where certain bow combos performed by Luchika, Hinoa, and Utsushi would be canceled partway through.

Fixed an issue where Arlow, Fugen, and Utsushi would stop moving depending on their distance to a monster when using a hammer.

Fixed an issue where checking the Follower selection screen right after checking Follower Info would cause the exclamation point (!) not to display for newly added Followers.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where situational voice lines would not play correctly after an exhausted monster has used a big attack.

Fixed an issue where Astalos's left wingtalon sweep attack would unintentionally cause multiple hits.

Fixed an issue where the location of Shock Traps would appear differently in game to the quest host than to the quest guests, and a monster might trigger the trap in a location that appears incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the remaining burn effects after a Rathian (including Apex and Gold Rathian) or Rathalos's (including Apex and Silver Rathalos) breath attack would not display properly on slopes.

Fixed an occasional issue where Espinas or Flaming Espinas would immediately attack right after waking up.

Fixed an issue where an Espinas or Flaming Espinas's prey would keep moving even when the game is paused.

Fixed an issue where Flaming Espinas would not appear on Anomaly Investigations.

Fixed an occasional issue where a visual effect would remain on the arms of Rajang when the player destroys its tail just as it goes into rage mode.

Fixed an issue preventing heavy bowgun users from deflecting Teostra's pounce attack with a Counter Shot.

Fixed an occasional issue where Teostra's "Nova" attack would activate in an incorrect position.

Fixed an occasional issue where Scorned Magnamalo would not instigate turf wars, but would just keep using regular attacks.

Fixed an issue where Lucent Nargacuga's poison spike rain would become stronger after its tail was severed.

Fixed an occasional issue where Violet Mizutsune's bubbles would remain on screen without disappearing.

The brightness has been reduced for the hit effects when Violet Mizutsune is enveloped in flame.

Fixed an issue where some of Violet Mizutsune's bubbles had different attack settings than intended.

Fixed an occasional issue where Risen Chameleos would not leave its invisible state.

Fixed an issue preventing the turf war animation between Lunagaron and Garangolm from playing correctly when it occurs in certain parts of the Citadel locale.

Fixed an issue where Gaismagorm's attacks wouldn't show up properly on certain PC environments.Fixed an issue where hit effects on Anomaly Cores would activate more frequently than intended at high frame rates.Fixed an occasional issue where monsters would not be able to climb over ledges and would instead slide down when playing at high frame rates.

Locales and Environment

Fixed an issue where the player would be sent back to the base camp after a fadeout when trying to move to the combat area in the Yawning Abyss or the Forlorn Arena.

Fixed an issue where other players would be forcibly kicked from a session when harvesting afflicted materials at the small isolated island in the Jungle.

The dark haze effect that can be seen in the distance in the Sandy Plains, Jungle, Citadel, and Infernal Springs is now less noticeable when Dynamic Shadows are enabled.

Base and Facilities

New augmentations have been added to the Smithy, so the specs for randomization have been adjusted accordingly (including for existing augmentations).

Added a feature when augmenting armor at the Smithy to convert surplus points into items.

When performing multiple Melding—Rebirths or Melding—Reincarnations in succession at the Market's melding pot, the cursor position will now default to the next Talisman after the one you last selected.

Fixed an issue where the Toadversary at the Training Area would have different stats depending on which quest the player has currently accepted.

Fixed an issue where it would take a long time for anything to be displayed when using the equipment box if you have a large number of Talismans.

Fixed an issue where the sort order would be incorrect when opening the equipment box via "Set Decorations" and searching for equipment that only has a Rampage Decoration slot.

Fixed an issue where a Kinsect saved to a loadout would be displayed in a preview when selecting "Layered Equipment Loadouts" from your Equipment Sets and moving to the list of loadouts.

Fixed an issue where different messages would be displayed depending on which screen the player is on when trying to select a layered equipment loadout containing a different weapon type.

When searching for Anomaly Investigations to join on the Quest Board, you can now choose whether to save the search criteria or not.

When searching for Anomaly Investigations to join on the Quest Board, the minimum level will now no longer be reset with specific timing.

Fixed an issue where some categories would not be reset when searching for Anomaly Investigations with specific criteria on the Quest Board and then returning to the "Responding to Join Requests" screen without saving.

Added Fire Herbs, Flowferns, Thunderbugs, Snow Herbs, and Dragonfell Berries to the lineup of Trade Goods at the Argosy.

Increased the number of Fire Herbs, Flowferns, Thunderbugs, Snow Herbs, and Dragonfell Berries that your Buddies will bring back when using "Order Items" at the Argosy.

Added more types of rare materials, armor spheres, jewels, and melding solutions that can be exchanged at the Anomaly Research Lab.

Adjusted some of the unlock conditions for items that can be exchanged at the Anomaly Research Lab.

Fixed the design of the lamps at the canteen to match those of Kamura Village.

A "Checking add-on content" message will now be shown when checking for add-on content at the Courier.

Miscellaneous

【Quests】

Increased the number of Research Points you can earn for A2★ - A6★ monsters.

Fixed an issue where Anomaly Quests would not yield Anomaly Research points.

Your quest level will now increase faster when completing an Anomaly Investigation.

Increased the number of Anomaly Research points you can earn for Anomaly Quests and Anomaly Investigations from level 1 - 120.

Fixed an issue where locked Anomaly Investigations would have their lock removed if you complete them after accepting an Anomaly Investigation in a Lobby and then moving between bases.

Fixed an issue where Anomaly Investigations with an Apex Arzuros or Apex Rathian would yield unintended awards.

When joining an Anomaly Investigation via a Join Request, you will now be able to see the current number of faints.

Fixed an issue where the Unstable Environments icon wouldn't show up for Anomaly Investigations where Furious Rajang or Seething Bazelgeuse would show up as invaders.

Fixed an issue where the Mutual Likes points would change color when scrolling up and down on the Anomaly Investigations results screen while there is a negative adjustment among the results.

Afflicted Cortexes can now be carved from Jyuratodus during Anomaly Investigations of a specific quest level.

Fixed an issue where the player would be able to use the fence during the Roar of the Black Eclipse Event Quest even though there is only one target monster.

【Equipment】

Fixed an issue where layered weapons were missing from the Anjanath Tree for the hunting horn.

Fixed an issue where Shagaru Magala Tree lances would look shorter than other lances while sheathed.

Changed the name of the Silver Rathalos light bowgun from Silver Spartacus to Silver Rathling Phoenix and adjusted the explanation as well.

Fixed an issue where the chain mail would clip into the hunter's mouth when using the Weapon Pose while wearing the Rathian Helm X or the Golden Lunehelm.

Fixed an issue where the player character model would stick through any capes that are part of their equipment when using the Unique Pose Set.

The Lien Headgear layered armor will now reflect the hair color the player picked for their character.

Fixed an issue where part of the hair of a Type 1 player character would not show up properly when wearing the Clockwork Helm.

Mitigated an issue where the "Braided" hairstyle would not display properly with certain types of headgear.

Fixed an issue causing the Canyne equipment C Snowshear Mail to appear stretched when using the "Pumped Up!" gesture.

Fixed an issue where the luminescent parts of the following Canyne equipment would not light up: Canyne Mosgharl, Canyne Somna, Canyne Ibushi, Canyne Sinister.

Fixed the preview screen display for the sword & shield's Felyne Tree and Shell-Studded Tree.

【Menus】

When setting a shoutout or a sticker to the Action Bar or a shortcut, the text will now be displayed at the top of the screen.

Fixed an occasional issue preventing active skills from being displayed when opening the Status screen while you have augmented armor equipped.

Fixed an issue preventing the cursor from being moved on the second page when selecting the item pouch via an item shortcut on the Radial Menu.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Great Wirebug Medal award to be obtained even when the conditions have not been met.

Fixed an issue preventing usage of the mouse when checking afflicted materials on the Large Monsters list if there are 2 or more pages of details.Fixed an issue preventing the error message from being closed when highlighting an endemic creature on the Endemic Life list that has corrupted photo data set to it.Fixed an issue where the details window on the Large Monsters list would respond to mouse wheel input when the player tries to scroll through the material list.Fixed an issue where the system messages and Button Guide would not be consistent with other screens when playing the game in 21:9 aspect ratio. 【Options】

Fixed an occasional issue where Jae would speak Japanese when the language settings are set to "Monster Hunter Language."

Fixed an issue where the Stamina Gauge wouldn't blink if you drink a Dash Juice or get hit with Waterblight while having the Health & Stamina Gauge display settings set to "Dynamic."

Adjusted the processing load display for Dynamic Shadows under Advanced Graphics Settings.

【Other】

Fixed an issue where the Progress Guide would not show up at MR 999.

Fixed an issue where the shadows of some Buddy equipment would not display properly on the save data select screen.

Fixed an issue where the blade and sheath of Megrez's Asterism would not line up properly while at camp or on the save data select screen.

Reduced stutter on the loading screen.

Fixed a very rare issue where the appearance of the hunter would change after returning to base when joining a quest via Join Request just before the quest is completed.

Fixed an issue where the chat log would not display the correct information if the player is carrying the maximum number of transport items.

Fixed an issue where gyro functionality wouldn't work properly when multiple Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers were connected.

The warning messages and Capcom logo displayed when booting the game will now be in higher resolution.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Following the announcement of Title Update 3, Capcom laid out its roadmap for future updates in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. To see details of Title Update 4 and 5, check out the article below.