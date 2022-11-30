Mojang has released the full patch notes for the latest update in Minecraft and this one is a biggie. What's more, it's available to download right now!

Amongst all of the usual bug fixes and improvements, the ver. 1.19.50 update introduces Spectator Mode into the game. This feature has been in an experimental stage for a while, but its new full implementation will allow you to watch over a world, gliding through blocks without the fear of taking damage.

Also joining the party is a whole host of new default skins. No longer will it be a case of choosing simply between Steve and Alex as a further seven cosmetic outfits have been added to the game.

As if that wasn't enough, Mojang has also implemented new touch controls and given the Vex a makeover alongside another series of tweaks. If you want to read up on everything that has been added to the game, check out the full patch notes below:

Ver. 1.19.50 - Bedrock (Released 29th Nov, 2022)

New Features:

Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode has made its way into Minecraft: Bedrock Edition! This feature has been experimental for a little while but has now made its way into the game with no experimental toggle required. Here’s a quick write up of this new game mode and how it can be used:

When cheats are enabled, players can go in and out of Spectator Mode using the Personal Game Mode option in World Settings or the '/gamemode spectator' command

Spectators have a reduced HUD that does not show the crosshair, hotbar, XP, health, hunger, or armor

Players’ inventory, health, held items, etc, are unchanged when switching in and out of Spectator Mode

Spectators are always flying and cannot be grounded

Spectators pass through solid blocks and entities without collision

Spectators can see out of solid objects when inside blocks

Spectators cannot take damage and are not affected by any blocks, mobs, items, portals, or effects

Spectators cannot use items or interact with blocks or mobs

Spectators cannot open their inventory or interact with block screens, like Chests or Furnaces

Spectators cannot be seen by mobs or other players, except other players in Spectator Mode Spectators appear as a transparent floating head to other players in Spectator Mode

Spectators are not needed to sleep to pass the night

When playing in first person perspective, spectators do not see their arm or held item

Spectators generate chunks, if they fly to new chunks

Spectators do not spawn any mobs

Non-persistent mobs around spectators will check for distance to any non-spectators when deciding if they should despawn

Commands can select and act on spectators

A list of fixes since the last release can be found below in the Vanilla Parity section below.

New Touch Controls

New touch controls are now enabled on touch devices by default

Players can choose between "Joystick & tap to interact", "Joystick & aim crosshair", or "D-Pad & tap to interact"

A list of fixes since the last release can be found in the Fixes section below.

New Default Skins

New characters have joined Steve and Alex! These character skins can be selected in the Dressing Room

Vex

Updated the model and texture of the Vex

The Vex retains a slightly larger hitbox to make it easier to fight

Vanilla Parity:

Mobs

While playing tag, baby Villagers will now run at a quicker speed that matches Java Edition

Blocks

Wooden Doors, Iron Doors, Wooden Trapdoors, Iron Trapdoors, and Fence Gates now use the same opening and closing sound effects as Java Edition

Updated Pressure Plates to have different pitches based on their behaviour to match Java Edition

Added unique button click sound for Wooden Buttons to match Java Edition

Crimson and Warped block sets now have a unique set of sounds

Chiseled and Cut Red Sandstone now have smooth undersides (MCPE-20006)

Projectiles landing on Mud will no longer shake repeatedly (MCPE-153744)

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks (MCPE-153961)

Mud and Soul Sand Block bounding boxes now matches their visual bounding boxes for when a player places the blocks (MCPE-162252)

Lily Pads now pop with sound and particles when run into by a Boat (MCPE-65138)

Most blocks destroyed from lack of support now have visual particles, audio effects, and cause vibration events

Coral Fans can no longer be placed on the side of Slab blocks (MCPE-116986)

Coral Fans can now survive on top of solid transparent blocks like Glass (MCPE-112407)

Fixed a bug where placed Light Blocks were invisible even while selecting a Light Block

Spectator Mode

Open container, Command Block, or Structure Block screens now close when players enter Spectator Mode

Spectator Mode now appears on the list of Personal Game Modes in Settings (MCPE-156688)

Allays no longer throw items to spectators (MCPE-162873)





Experimental Features:

Introducing the next major update experimental toggle! Enable the “Next Major Update” toggle in world settings to enable this content

These features are a work in progress and are still in active development. The design and functionality of these features will likely change before they’re released

Please remember: Worlds that have used experimental toggles will always be flagged as “Experimental”. We recommend keeping these experimental worlds as separate copies from your main saves. More information can be found in this article

Bamboo Wood Blocks

Added the Bamboo family of blocks as a wood type and use for Bamboo

Added Bamboo Raft

Camel

Added Camels, which can spawn in desert villages

Two players can ride Camels together

Camels are tall animals and riders are high enough off the ground, out of range from mob melee attacks

Camels can walk and sprint, or dash with a short burst of speed

Camels randomly sit down for short periods of time and flick their ears about

Chiseled Bookshelf

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf

Can store Books, Book and Quills, and Enchanted Books

Holds up to 6 Books. Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe

Comparators can detect the last book placed/removed. Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library

Hanging Sign

A new type of Sign that can be placed beneath and on the side of blocks

Hanging Signs are available for all wood types

Hanging Signs can also be placed under narrow blocks with center support, like Fences





Fixes:

Stability / Performance

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when navigating down in the Villager screen with the keyboard

Fixed an issue where game would crash when Ender Dragon breath attack hadn't hit blocks or fell into the void (MCPE-161204)

Navigating through the Recipe Book when the player had items that contain mobs in their inventory (like Bees in Beehives) no longer causes significant drops in performance (MCPE-146462)

Reduced server lag with items going in and out of Hoppers (MCPE-68796)

Fixed frame rate dropping when hovering over item slots on the Creative inventory screen (MCPE-162277)

Fixed a crash that would occur if Education Edition items were rendered without the Education Edition toggle turned on (MCPE-161587)

Fixed a crash that could occur when actors with a non-player owner went through End Portals

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into some Marketplace worlds on low memory devices (MCPE-161866)

Gameplay

When stuck inside a block, players will now be pushed towards the nearest open area

Maps corrupted by black pixels can now be repaired by revisiting corrupted areas. Previously affected maps can now be repaired by holding in main or off hand (MCPE-162421)

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to teleport back to a portal after exiting it (MCPE-157494)

Fixed a bug that could cause players to get stuck on the "Building Terrain" screen when changing dimensions (MCPE-158215)

Fixed improper LevelChunk blending when upgrading pre-1.18 worlds (MCPE-162480)

Fixed Xbox controller thumbstick deadzone and sensitivity (MCPE-162847)

Mobs

Increased Enderman follow range from 32 to 64 (MCPE-35306)

Jump Boost now consistently affects mobs ridden by players (MCPE-45823)

Slow Falling now consistently affects mobs ridden by players (MCPE-126604)

Fixed an issue where breeding mobs with applied effects would result in the offspring having the effect bonuses permanently applied (MCPE-81890)

Fixed Bat resting location being offset when at negative world height

Armor Stands now drop their offhand item upon destruction (MCPE-158228)

Fixed a bug that caused the Ender Dragon to not load if the world was saved and loaded while it was alive (MCPE-156528)

Blocks

Dirt Path and Farmland collision are now one pixel lower (MCPE-12109)

Players now sink in Soul Sand and Mud blocks (MCPE-154973)

Sugar Cane will now break on next random tick when its water source is removed (MCPE-162351)

Piston arms now extend more smoothly (MCPE-155987)

Blocks attached to Pistons now move more smoothly (MCPE-146597)

Huge Fungus blocks will no longer replace partial blocks when growing from Nylium (MCPE-65661)

Fixed an issue where an entity at coordinate 0,0,0 prevented Pressure Plates from being placed (MCPE-161377)

Fixed blocks flickering when moved by Pistons (MCPE-15268)

Fixed an issue where signs would not play a placement sound when placed (MCPE-65423)

Bubble columns are now properly generated above underwater Magma Blocks

Swimming above Mud blocks no longer causes the screen to get blocked (MCPE-153737)

Items

Freshly crafted tools and armor now work the first time they are used (MCPE-161151)

Weapons, tools, and armor can now be dropped from the players inventory the first time after being renamed (MCPE-162132)

Fixed issues with Book & Quill not able to be signed and closed (MCPE-163325)

Fixed a bug where fully charged items were lost when going through a portal (MCPE-55279)

Using the Anvil to enchant or fix items will no longer rename items unintentionally (MCPE-154453)

Fixed a bug where Slimes and Magma Cubes could break Shield durability every tick (MCPE-119451)

Fixed a bug where Pufferfish could break Shield durability every tick (MCPE-143689)

Touch Controls

Re-enabled the new stack splitting functionality for touch devices

"Split Control" option will only appear in Classic control mode and only affect the Classic control scheme

Fixed an issue where hotbar slots could not be touched in Crosshair and Touch control schemes in certain situations

Scrolling the inventory screen is easier as the dwell time has been increased to 180 milliseconds (was 120 previously). The dwell time is the length of time an item must be held before a drag action begins

Untangled the connections between "Lock Joystick", "Joystick Always Visible", and "Joystick Visible When Unused"

Added toggle "Delayed Block Breaking (Creative Only)" in Touch Settings to control this functionality

Fixed an issue where double tapping touch control buttons can be difficult on high refresh rate screens (MCPE-156351)

Improved the way that button presses and camera movements work in tandem in the new Touch Controls

Action buttons now show up when in a Boat while using Crosshair mode (MCPE-159376)

Fixed the Dismount button in the new touch control schemes appearing blurry (MCPE-156722)

Fixed an issue which prevented items from being discarded in the extended Creative Mode inventory by dropping them on another item (MCPE-162124)

Fixed an issue with touch controls when swimming and charging a Bow, Crossbow, or Trident no longer launch the weapon immediately (MCPE-136625)

Fixed an issue where joystick gestures were stopped if your finger overlapped with the hotbar (MCPE-159870)

Resolved an issue where players couldn't interact with the hotbar in some resource packs with the new touch controls (MCPE-157748)

The sprint and descend buttons in Crosshair Mode now have the same colour as other buttons (MCPE-156740)

Resolved an issue where quickly tapping "Ascend" and "Descend" would cancel flying in the new touch controls. Going forward, double tapping "Descend" is how flying is cancelled (MCPE-162240)

Status icons now follow the screen safe zone when in touch mode

Adjusted status icons to form in one row across width of screen when in touch to account for new touch controls

Removed the action delay from Attack and Interact buttons (MCPE-158143)

When the joystick is unlocked, the draggable range has been changed to be the same as the when the joystick is locked. In both modes, if auto-sprinting is enabled, it will start when the joystick is dragged slightly above the background. The auto-sprint will disengage if the joystick control is subsequently moved back into the joystick background area

A tap gesture will now fire a charged Crossbow. Previously, it was necessary to hold the gesture for 400ms before the bolt would fire

Fixed an issue where players couldn't drag/drop on the Anvil screen

Graphical

Applied ambient light to blocks moved by Pistons (MCPE-136928)

Mob shadows now render properly on Android devices using certain GPUs (MCPE-155354)

Added D3D12 support for Intel Integrated/Dedicated Graphics for compatible drivers

Realms

Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog prompt

You will no longer get an error message when joining a Realm that has been empty for several minutes

User Interface

Added a new Mobile Data Blocked screen on Android/iOS when mobile data is available but disabled in-game and Wi-Fi is not connected

Players can now rebind the copy coordinate keys with Full Keyboard Gameplay and the Enable Copy Coordinate UI settings enabled (MCPE-163082)

Fixed a bug where the boss bar name would not update when the boss name changed until the bar was reloaded by the player (MCM-1100)

Fixed a bug on the Pocket UI Inventory screen where items could not be dropped back into the inventory in Creative Mode

Fixed a bug on the Pocket UI Inventory screen where the ‘Craftable/All’ toggle could only be changed in the Search tab but not in any other tab

On Xbox, camera movement with mouse no longer changes mouse position when the inventory screen is reopened (MCPE-162890)

Text color for a selected item stack count is now white instead of yellow

A warning now appears when the player is about to lose changes when moving away from the Create New World screen

Changed the error handling of copying worlds to display a modal pop-up instead of a toast notification

Fixed a bug causing the HUD to not rotate with the player's direction while riding in a Boat in VR

Changed the color of the description text for the “Allow mobile data for online play” option to be more readable (MCPE-162459)

Fixed a contrast issue of the little arrow in dropdown components on hover, the unselected toggle components and the toggle/sliders in chat settings





Technical Updates:

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for19.50 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks

Structure Block Import

Structure Blocks can now import structures from ‘.mcstructure’ files on Windows

General

Actor (Entity) Properties are no longer experimental (This includes Molang queries and property filters, but not Permutations)

Fixed a crash that would occur if the texture_index of a spawn egg was out of bounds. Now a content log error will be presented instead

Min/Max distance values in sound events now only affect the sound event and not all events using the same sound (MCPE-154376)

Added client-side-chunk-generation-enabled toggle to server.properties

Fixed an issue where changing the subpack of Resource Packs that have subpacks would not apply changes until the game was restarted (MCPE-162002)

Recipes that have the same inputs but have different outputs will now display content errors (excludes Crafting Table and Stonecutter recipes)

New ‘/execute’ Command Syntax

Removed the Upcoming Creator Features requirement for the new execute command syntax

Version 1.19.50 is now required to run the new command syntax

Creators currently using the new execute command syntax in command blocks will have to go modify those command blocks in order to update those commands

Creators currently using the new execute command in behavior packs will need to change the min engine version to 1.19.50

The previous execute command syntax can still be used by using version 1.19.40 or less

Commands

Using the '/enchant' command to apply the same level of enchantment no longer results in a higher level being applied (MCPE-153204)

Fixed an issue where hasItem wouldn't correctly detect an item with a data value if hasItem wasn't provided a data value (MCPE-162460)

Running '/execute as' from Command Blocks no longer inherits rotation from entity (MCPE-162680)

Fixed a bug where Chain Command Blocks would not activate when Delay in Ticks was greater than 0

Running ‘/execute align xyz entity’ now produces a command error instead of crashing (MCPE-162733)

Data-Driven Blocks

Released BlockCollisionBoxComponent outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher

Released BlockCraftingTableComponent outside of experimental toggle in JSON formats 1.19.50 and higher

The Crafting Table UI now updates when a block changes to a permutation with a different “minecraft:crafting_table” block component

Removed the functionality of the “minecraft:breathability” block component. Component will have no effect on the custom defined block

Data-Driven Items

Blocks using the "minecraft:placement_filter" component now produce particles, sounds and vibrations events when they are removed due to their placement condition failing

Mobs

"input_ground_controlled" no longer implies increased auto step when controlled by player. The "variable_max_auto_step" component can be used instead. To have consistency with previous versions, use "base_value": 1.0625 and "jump_prevented_value": 0.5625

Networking

Added server property 'enable-lan-visibility' to disable the explicit LAN discovery by clients. This will prevent unexpected port conflicts when running multiple dedicated servers on a single host. Clarified port use in server logs and made error messaging more clear (BDS-1094)

AI Goals

Exposed new data parameters for the "minecraft:offer_flower" AI behaviour to specify such things as the time that the mob offers the flower for, the chance that the goal will start, and the dimensions of the AABB used to search for a mob to offer a flower to

The "minecraft:offer_flower" AI behavior can now be used by any mob, not just the Iron Golem

The "minecraft:offer_flower" AI behavior will now search through all mobs in the specified range rather than just the closest one, meaning that this goal has the potential to be used more consistently than before

Exposed new data parameters for the "minecraft:take_flower" AI behavior to specify such things as the conditions to be met to start the goal, the min and max wait times before taking the flower, and the dimensions of the AABB used to search for a mob to take a flower from

The "minecraft:take_flower" AI behavior can now be used by any mob, not just baby Villagers

Molang

Fixed has_property to return 1 when a property exists and 0 when not, rather than the opposite of that

Scripting, APIs, and GameTest Framework (Experimental)

Fixed velocity property not returning correct values in certain situations (MCPE-152715)

Added function canPlace - Returns if it is valid to place the desired block type or block permutation at a specified location (and optional face of the block)

Added function trySetPermutation - Attempts to place the desired block permutation at a location by first checking canPlace

Entity Removed function runCommand. Consider runCommandAsync as an alternative

Dimension Removed function runCommand. Consider runCommandAsync as an alternative

Converted BlockRaycastOptions to an interface

Converted EntityEventOptions to an interface

Converted ScoreboardObjectiveDisplayOptions to an interface Location type updated to IVec3

Vector add - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type cross - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type distance - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type divide - updated aargument to accept an IVec3 interface type lerp - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type max - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type min - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type multiply - updated aargument to accept an IVec3 interface type slerp - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type subtract - updated aand b arguments to accept an IVec3 interface type



API

Initial APIs are releasing out of beta and will be usable without an experimental flag

The first module to release is @minecraft/server as version 1.0.0. The APIs included with this are listed below: Non-beta APIs like those included in the @minecraft/server0.0 module do not require the Beta APIs experiment to be turned on, and will be more stable over time This initial API set is narrow, but we intend to add more APIs into non-beta modules over the coming months

@minecraft/server will continue to develop in Beta and those Beta APIs have been incremented in version to 1.1.0-beta; if you wish to continue to use Beta @minecraft/server APIs, manifest.json references will need to be updated to 1.1.0-beta

APIs included in the @minecraft/server version 1.0.0 release: System type (Exposed via systemglobal instance) run() - runs a function on the next tick (can be used to maintain a game loop tick over tick) World type (exposed via worldglobal instance) getDimension() getAllPlayers() MinecraftDimensionTypes type nether overworld theEnd Dimension type id runCommandAsync() CommandResult type commandResult Entity type id typeId dimension runCommandAsync() Player type name



Bedrock ver. 1.19.50 is now available to download.



What are you the most excited to see in this update? Dig down to the comments and let us know!