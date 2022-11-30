Front Mission 1st: Remake is out today on the Nintendo Switch eShop, heralding the glorious return of the SNES tactical role-playing game since its initial release back in 1995.

We know you all love a good physical edition though, so the fine folks over at Forever Limited have you completely covered with not one, but three different physical editions for the game. You can pre-order your chosen product right now over on the official website. No firm release date is in place, but Forever Limited states that shipping will take roughly two to six months.

So let's take a look at what's on offer. First up, the standard edition is going for €44.99 and will be available in unlimited quantities. Here's what's included:

• Classic case: a plastic box containing a double-sided cover and game cartridge.

• Numbered certificate: a card with a unique number that gives the set an additional collector value.

• Guidebook: 16-page compendium of knowledge about the world of Front Mission.

Next up is the Limited Edition, which is limited to 2000 units and is available for €64.99. Here's what you get with this one:

• Collector's box: a cardboard box with unique artwork.

• Metal case: a highly collectible metal packaging.

• 3 Metal pins: metal pins set.

• Classic case: a plastic box containing a double-sided cover and game cartridge.

• Numbered certificate: a card with a unique number that gives the set an additional collector value.

• Guidebook: 16-page compendium of knowledge about the world of Front Mission.

Finally, the Exclusive Edition is going for a cool €129.99 and is limited to just 500 units. You get quite a bit here, so let's take a peek:

• Exclusive collector’s box: imitates a military supply box, detailed with a metal plate on the front.

• Diorama: High-quality resin cast, perfect for hand painting on a 17 cm x 10 cm base, showing a Wanzer battlefield in great detail.

• Classic case: a plastic box containing a double-sided cover and game cartridge.

• Numbered certificate: a card with a unique number that gives the set an additional collector value.

• Guidebook: 16-page compendium of knowledge about the world of Front Mission.

So there you go! Let us know in the comments if your opting to go for a physical edition of the game and which of the three options tickles your fancy. In the meantime, we'll have a review available as soon as possible.