We think it's fair to say there are quite a few hills and mountains to clamber up and around in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and, in order to make you even swifter at climbing them all, you'll likely want to nab the game's Climbing Gear as soon as possible.

So, let's take a look at where to find it.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Where To Find The Climbing Gear

To get the Climbing Gear we need to head to Hyrule North Plain where you'll find New Serenne Stable and the Sinakawak Shrine. From the front of the stables head straight across the fields ahead and you'll come to a hole in the ground as pictured and pinpointed below. Drop down the hole to enter the top of North Hyrule Plain Cave.

As soon as you drop in here you'll splash down in water and take on a Bubbulfrog. Once you've defeated your foe, head out and down to find a small waterfall that you can swim through to access a hidden area with a chest containing the Climbing Gear.

Now that you've got your new clothing, you can equip it to enjoy faster climbing speeds.

