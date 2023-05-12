Welcome to our Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Korok Seed Location guide.

In your travels through and above the land of Hyrule, you'll no doubt have come across Koroks hidden throughout the landscape. Much as they were in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Koroks are hidden in nooks and crannies all over the map in the Sky and on the Surface.

Here, you'll (eventually) find a list of every Korok seed in the game, complete with maps, approximate map coordinates, and screengrabs of the environment where you'll find these creatures.

Please bear in mind that this Korok Seed guide is very much a work in progress. We will be adding more entries over the coming days — possibly weeks! — so please bear with us as we explore Hyrule and find each and every Korok.

Zelda: TOTK Korok Location Guide

We've divided this Korok Seed Location guide based on Hyrule regions, with each region featuring separate lists for the Surface and its equivalent zone in the Sky.

All Korok Seeds (by Region, including Surface and Sky)

Korok Seed Puzzle Types

In order to collect each Korok Seed, you'll need to solve a small puzzle. These can be as simple as lifting up a small rock to tasks like carrying a Korok to a specific destination. Many of these puzzle types return from Breath of the Wild, while some are all-new in Tears of the Kingdom.

Below is a list of every type of puzzle we've encountered so far while hunting Koroks. We'll add more if we find them.

Balloon

Sometimes you don't need to activate a balloon puzzle by standing near a pinwheel — you can also find balloons just floating around Hyrule. Pop it on sight to get a Korok Seed.

Block puzzle

Using Ultrahand, find a nearby block and position it correctly to reveal the Korok. Typically, you'll want to study and mirror the appearance of a nearby block statue exactly.

Catch the dandelion

Use a gust of wind to blow a dandelion seed off an edge, then dive/chase after it.

Lift a rock

Simple enough. If there's a single rock suspiciously positioned somewhere, there's a good chance lifting it will reveal a Korok. Subsequently dropping the rock on the little guy's head is optional.

Lily pad circle

Dive off a ledge into the circular water lily target in the water.

Flowers

See a flower that stands out in the landscape? Touching it will invariably cause it to disappear and another to crop up nearby. Keep following the flower trail and you'll eventually get a Korok Seed for your troubles.

Missing rock

If you find a circle, spiral, or other formation of rocks — or a petroglyph if you want to get all fancy — with one or two gaps, look around the area for the missing rock(s). Complete the shape for a Korok Seed.

Moving sparks / Sparkling clouds

Sometimes you'll come across a sparking light racing across the ground. Catch it and you'll find a Korok.

Likewise, if you see a small, floating mass of sparkling leaves, get yourself into a position where you can interact with it and boom. You've caught yourself a Korok.

Pile of leaves

Technically this falls under 'Lift a rock', but you'll need to burn a big pile of leaves to reveal it.

Pinwheel and Archery

Approaching a pinwheel will cause a target, or a series of targets, to appear (you'll be able to tell by the 'popping' noise when the targets appear). Hit them all and it's Korok Seed time.

Pull the chain

Use Ultrahand to fuse a chain to something, then pull.

Reunite friends

A new puzzle type for Tears of the Kingdom, you'll find a Korok who wants transportation to a friend. It's up to you exactly how you deliver your Korok cargo to its destination, but you'll receive two Korok Seeds for a successful delivery.

Tree stump races

If you happen across a very short tree stump on your travels, stand on it to start a timed race. A floating circle will appear in the distance — reach the goal in time and you'll get a Korok Seed.

Korok FAQs

Here are several common questions about how Korok Seeds work in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

What do I do with these Korok Seeds?

Take them to Hestu!

Just as in Breath of the Wild, after you find Hestu, giving the seeds to him enables you to upgrade your inventory and increase the number of available slots to carry weapons, shields, and bows.