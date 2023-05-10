Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 100% Completion - What Am I Missing?

So you've completed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (congratulations!), or so you think. Upon landing the final blow on the final boss and watching the end of the game, you arrive back in Hyrule with a percentage in the bottom lefthand corner of your map screen, and it's not quite 100%. In fact, it's likely to be very far from 100%.
But what do you have to do to get that counter all the way up to 100? Complete all the side quests and your Adventure Log? Cook all the recipes? Photograph absolutely everything!?
None of the above, as it turns out! Read on to discover exactly what counts towards that in-game 100% completion counter in Zelda: Breath of the Wild...
Zelda: Breath of the Wild 100% Completion Guide
How do I get 100% in Zelda: Breath of the Wild?
In order to achieve a one-hundred percent score (as per the game's own percentage tracker, at least), you'll need to find/unlock/complete the following in the game:
- all four Divine Beasts
- all discoverable locations in the game (meaning every zone with a specific name that fades up onscreen when you first enter that area), including Towers
- all Shrines
- all 900 Koroks
That's it. It's not necessary to complete all quests, or fill out your compendium of enemy and item photos, or do anything else. Tick off all of the above and you'll get your in-game 100% BOTW completion rate. Boom.
Is there more to do if I have the DLC?
Nothing that counts towards the in-game percentage total. Only the criteria listed above count towards your % total in BOTW.
What am I missing, then? Help!
Unfortunately, it's impossible for us to tell you specifically what you're missing, although we can definitely help you narrow it down! Let's start with the easiest.
Shrines
These are easy enough as there are only 120 of them. Check out our Shrine Location guide to find them all.