Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Gerudo Korok Seeds

In this Korok guide, we'll list every Korok Seed location in the Gerudo Sky and Surface regions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Each entry is accompanied by a map (displaying approximate coordinates), an environmental shot of the Korok's location, and the type of Korok puzzle you'll need to complete to get the seed.
If you're looking for Koroks elsewhere, you can find them all listed by region in our main Korok Seed Locations guide hub.
Please bear in mind that this Korok Seed guide is very much a work in progress. We will be adding more entries over the coming days — possibly weeks! — so please bear with us as we explore Hyrule and find each and every Korok.
Gerudo Korok Seed Locations
Below is a list of every Korok Seed to be found in the Gerudo region. Koroks found on the Surface are listed first, followed by those in the Sky.
A note on coordinates: The 12-digit map coordinates given in each entry correspond to a specific point in the 3D space of Hyrule. The system is very precise and tied specifically to Link's position in the game world, so a single step will alter the readout. Therefore, the coordinates given below should be used as an approximate guide only.
If you're having trouble deciphering the numbers or your exact location, check out our Hyrule map coordinates guide.
Gerudo Korok Seed Locations Gerudo Surface Korok Seed 1
Coordinates: -1645, -2357, 0006
Korok Puzzle Type: Reunite friends
Gerudo Korok Seed Locations Gerudo Surface Korok Seed 2
Coordinates: -3561, -1559, 0452
Korok Puzzle Type: Missing rock
Gerudo Korok Seed Locations Gerudo Surface Korok Seed 3
Coordinates: -3746, -2290, 0036
Korok Puzzle Type: Lift a rock
Gerudo Korok Seed Locations Gerudo Surface Korok Seed 4
Coordinates: -4408, -0783, 0588
Korok Puzzle Type: Balloon
Gerudo Korok Seed Locations Gerudo Surface Korok Seed 5
Coordinates: -4506, -0592, 0510
Korok Puzzle Type: Reunite friends
That's all for now, but be sure to check back in the coming days and weeks as we update these Korok guides with every last seed in the game. Check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for any other information you may need on your journey through Hyrule.
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...