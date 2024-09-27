When you're exploring the Gerudo Desert in Echoes of Wisdom, you'll notice there are a lot of sandstorms covering the region. There's a cause, and if you're not careful, you might even come across the culprit.

These sandstorms — and the creatures that are causing them — are actually tied to a hidden Side Quest. In this guide, we've detailed how to unlock the Wild Sandstorms Side Quest, and where to find and defeat the Lanmola in the desert.

Where to find the Wild Sandstorms Side Quest



The Wild Sandstorms Side Quest can be picked up in Gerudo Town, in the Gerudo Desert.

The quest will be given to you by one of the guards training on the left side of the Palace, at the back of the town. However, you cannot pick up the quest until you have quelled two of the sandstorms in the desert. That means you need to defeat two hidden enemies, called Lanmola.

Where to find the Lanmola

There are two different Lanmola you need to fight in order to unlock the Wild Sandstorms Side Quest. When looking for the Lanmola, you need to be in an area where a sandstorm is active. Then, simply look for a bubbling sand mound in the desert and you'll find the giant centipede creature.

Green Lanmola - The Green Lanmola is hiding to the east of the Oasis. The sandstorm should hit you immediately when you enter the area, so look for the sand mound to find it.

Red Lanmola - You can find this Lanmola northwest of the Oasis. Keep walking until you hit the sandstorm, then look for the bubbling sand mound.

How to defeat the Lanmola

First of all, equip the Gerudo Sandals Accessory. These will stop you from sinking into the quicksand which appears when the Lanmola emerges. Otherwise, despite its large size, the Landmola are all fairly easy to beat — they just do a lot of damage.

Essentially, you need to wait for the Lanmola's tail to be visible. Grab it with Bind, pull it until it topples over, then let your best Echoes (and Swordfighter Form) deal damage. You'll have to deal with other enemies in the area as well as some debris, but you should be fine, and eventually, it will go down

Wild Sandstorms - Solution & Rewards

After you've defeated the two Landmola, speak to the guard in the Palace at Gerudo Town to find out about another Lanmola. She challenges you to a race — who can find it and defeat it first?

This Lanmola is actually in the same spot roughly as the Green Lanmola, but a big closer to the Gerudo Desert Entrance. Warp to the furthest east Waypoint and step onto the sand. Soon enough, you'll stumble across the Lanmola.

This Blue Lanmola has a spiked wheel around its tail, so you can't get close to it at all. So stay away, use Bind, and topple it over. Again, throw your best Echoes at the Lanmola and do as much damage as you can until it hides in the sand again.

The Blue Lanmola will also throw out lots of rocks every time it pops its head out of the sand, so avoid those as best as you can. After a few rounds, it should go down. It'll drop tons of rupees and a Heart Piece, so pick everything up and return to Gerudo Town.

The guards at the Palace can't believe you've defeated the Lanmola. They return after finding proof, and after Facette speaks to you, she gives you the Gold Sash Accessory, which prevents you from being windblown.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide.