Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this part of the guide, we'll be covering the final Main Quest for this top-down Zelda game, The Prime Energy and Null. This includes the Eternal Forest, the Six Pedestal Locations, and the Stilled Ancient Ruins.

Note: there will be spoilers for the whole of Echoes of Wisdom in this guide, so if you haven't reached the final quest yet and don't want to be spoiled, don't scroll down!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough - The Prime Energy And Null Main Quest

After the last Temple

To get The Prime Energy and Null Main Quest, you need to have completed Eldin Temple, Lanayru Temple, and Faron Temple.

After you finish the third temple and get the final Goddess Sanction, a cutscene will play out, setting the stage for the final confrontation. Null has been waiting all this time for you to do all of the work! You'll wake up in Hyrule Castle and find out what you need to do there — head to the Eternal Forest.

How to get to the Eternal Forest

The Eternal Forest is fairly close — it's just northwest of Hyrule Castle Town.

Even better, you should have activated a Waypoint just outside of the forest on the way to Hebra Mountain. If you have, use that. If not, warp to Northern Sanctuary Waypoint, and head west.

Once you head inside, it will get foggy. Just follow the circular path north and you'll eventually reach a clearing with the captain and some guards. After a cutscene, examine the pedestal to reveal a triangular-shaped puzzle and an orb. You can grab the Ancient Orb Echo, and you need to find six pedestals across the forest and place the Orb Echo on each one.

The Six Pedestal Locations

The huge slate in front of you is actually a great clue as to where all six pedestals are located in the forest — you basically need to follow a triangular path through the forest to find each one. We've marked them on the map below, but we'll also give some more detailed locations:

Just in front of the stone tablet where you got the Ancient Orb Head southwest and follow the path to a Blue Sword Moblin. The pedestal should be near here. Keep heading southwest and walk through a small clearing to find the next pedestal. Along the south, tucked by some trees in the middle of the forest. On the southeast corner, tucked right in between some trees. Northwest, pull the Deku Baba off of the pedestal and place the orb.

Head back to the stone tablet and you'll reveal a hidden pathway. Walk north to meet the Deku Tree, who will explain what's going on and will let you enter the Ancient Ruins.

Inside the Ruins, you'll catch up to your imposter, who has unleaded the Prime Energy — looks familiar, right? Follow the imposter to the very last big rift.

Stilled Ancient Ruins Rift

Despite this being a rift, there isn't actually much to it. You simply need to follow the path and keep heading north.

there are some tough enemies along the way, so deal with them if they hamper any of your Echo-based platforming. Use your best Echoes for combat.

The rift represents every single region, so you'll have to deal with sand, water, ice, lava, and electricity throughout. You'll know you've reached the end when you reach a plateau with six different types of flooring on it, and you'll then have to fight the boss of the Stilled Ancient Ruins.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.