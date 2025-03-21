When you join BLADE in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, you'll be given a choice --which Division to join.

Divisions are essentially subgroups within BLADE that are responsible for various tasks — one focuses keeping New Los Angeles safe from indigens, while another focuses on collecting and documenting the local wildlife, for example. You'll be given the choice to join a division at the start of Chapter 3.

If you don't know what Division to pick, don't worry, we're here to give you all the information you need on Divisions, what

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - What's The Best Division?

So, there's been a slight change to Divisions in the Switch version of Xenoblade Chronicles X, thanks to the removal of BLADE Levels. In short, that means it doesn't matter which Division you pick.

In the Wii U version, joining a Division and working for them would get you Division Points, which in turn would increase your BLADE Level. Each Division used to get more Points for jobs and missions related to that section. Prospectors, for example, got more Points for mining Miranium with FrontierNav, while Mediators gain more Points by completing missions.

On Wii U, the best Divisions to level are considered to be Prospector (since you'll always be mining and have Probes installed), and Curators (as they get increased Points from exploration).

On Switch, however, you don't need to worry about any of this. Your chosen Division has no bearing on your gameplay, relationships, or progress. That means you can simply pick your favourite, or pick the one that suits your avatar. Now that's true role-playing.

How to change Division

If you pick a Division early on and change your mind as you progress through the story, worry not, you can change it whenever you want — even if Elma tells you it's frowned upon. Don't worry, you won't be penalised for it.

To change Division, you simply need to head to your Blade Barracks in NLA and examine the computer in your room. Then select the 'Change Division' option and select which one you want to swap to. Easy peasy.

All Divisions in Xenoblade Chronicles X

Even though Divisions don't affect your character's stats or growth, each one still has a narrative purpose in the forming of NLA and the exploration of Mira. As such, if you really want to get into the role-playing aspect of this RPG, here's what you need to know about each Division, and which characters are associated with them.

Oh, and don't worry — you don't need to join a certain Division to recruit a particular character. This is really just for those who might have a favourite character and they want to be in the same Division as them.

Pathfinders

Party Members

Lao

H.B.

Pathfinders are probably the most important members of BLADE. They're the ones out on the field, running headfirst into danger to install Research Probes across Mira, all so we can understand the planet a little better.

Interceptors

Party Members

Irina

Gwin

Frye

Interceptors are the folks who are out fighting indigens and protecting NLA from danger. Intercepting the lethal wildlife isn't an easy task, but it's also one of the busiest Divisions, according to Vandham.

Harriers

Party Members

Doug

Bozé

Another combat Division within BLADE, Harriers main goal is to defeat the most powerful monsters in Mira, particularly the Tyrant class. They're the first respondents to any major threats far outside the city.

Reclaimers

Party Members

Elma

Yelv

If the Pathfinders are the most important Division in BLADE for examining Mira, then the Reclaimers are important for maintaining and ensuring humanity's survival. They're all about recovering the remains of the White Whale — which is how your character is found by the group's leader, Elma.

Curators

Party Members

Mia

Murderess

The surveyors of BLADE, Curators are all about collecting fauna, flora, and wildlife across Mira. That means they explore new areas before anyone else. But it's not all about research — they often have to take on Tyrants. If you're curious, this is the group this author's character is a part of!

Prospectors

Party Members

Phog

Celica

Yeeee-haw! Kind of. Prospectors are on the search for minerals, ores, and anything to do with mining across the planet Mira. Resources are crucial, so the Prospectors are a necessary force in the world.

Outfitters

Party Members

Lin

Alexa

Here's the group that's responsible for weapon development, both for Skells and Ground Gear. Outfitters are all about helping out the behind-the-scenes people at BLADE. Without them, you'd have no gear!

Mediators

Party Members

Hope

The final group of BLADE is the toughest, and it doesn't require killing monsters. NLA's people have their own problems to deal with, and its up to the Mediators to keep an eye on them, help them, and resolve any disputes.

Which Division will you choose?