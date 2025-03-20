There are a ton of secrets, tricks, tips and other things to get guiding in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition but, y'know, sometimes it's the little things that can trip people up the most.

With this in mind, and with how many people have found themselves stumped as to where to go at this point, let's have a quick look at how to start Chapter 4 of the main campaign, as it's not as easy as it perhaps should be.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Chapter 4 Starting Point

In order to start this most exciting of chapters, you may find that you have no red story icon available to travel to.

This is because the starting point for the story mission, and this is the first time it happens in the game (hence the slight confusion at times), is located inside the BLADE Barracks.

On the game's world map, if you hover over NLA and zoom in as far as you can, the map will take you inside the barracks, and your destination will be revealed.

This one may seem silly, but you bet we've had plenty of folk get lost for hours on this part!