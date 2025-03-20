You already know going into this guide that Xenoblade Chronicles X is a big game, but just how big? Definitive Edition adds new content while also streamlining multiple aspects of the game, meaning things aren't as cut and dry as they were on the Wii U.

We'll tell you just how long Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is on Switch, how long it will take to 100% (spoilers — a long time), and how long the new story content is. Don't worry, we'll avoid spoilers here.

How long does it take to beat Xenoblade Chronicles X?

Every Xenoblade game is pretty long, but if you're not interested in doing absolutely everything, you can actually slip under 100 hours here. Yes, we don't need to go into three digits if we don't have to!

We managed to clear Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition in around 90 hours, which includes a handful of sidequests along the way. So if you really want to skip most of the optional stuff, we reckon you can beat the main story in around 70-90 hours, depending on how fast you play.

If you're really lean, you might get it in 60, but part of the game is exploring, right?

How long does it take to 100%?

Okay, now this one is a tricky one to answer. Taking into consideration the FeontierNav, surveying each of the locations, the Affinity quests, Basic Missions, side quests, getting every Skell, online gameplay, and taking out Tyrants — among many other things — you could easily spend over 200 hours on this game. Yes, we're not joking.

So, if you're a completionist, we highly recommend taking it steady and making some room for a little session here and there so you don't burn out. We're still working on it.

How long is the new story content?

Chapter 13 is brand new to Definitive Edition, and it adds a whole new slate of story content to the already huge base game.

You won't be able to access the last chapter until you've cleared the rest of the game, but when you do, know it won't take you too long. Chapter 13 is roughly around 5-10 hours long, perhaps a bit longer if you want to explore and dive into all of the optional stuff. Not bad, hey?