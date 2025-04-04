Zelda - Pre Order
Image: Nintendo Life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition promises to deliver on the ultimate BOTW experience. We're talking higher frame rates, increased resolution, HDR, and even a new mechanic called 'Zelda Notes', which encorporates your smart phone.

If you already own the game on Switch 2, then you'll have options available that will allow you to upgrade to the new version without buying the game outright again (and we'll provide more details when these upgrades become available). Even better, if you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you get the upgrade for no extra cash.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube802k
Watch on YouTube

For those who don't own it, however, pay attention – this first section is for you. We'll be going over the best deals in the US and UK to nab Breath of the Wild on the Switch 2.

Pre-Order The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch 2

Here's where you can pre-order a physical copy of Breath of the Wild with the added upgrade pack on Nintendo Switch 2.

Pre-Order the Upgrade Pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Currently, there's no option to pre-order the Upgrade Pack for Breath of the Wild - heck, we're not even sure how much it'll be just yet!

Hang tight though; as soon as we get some concrete details, we'll be sure to let you know.

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with eShop Credit

If you're opting for a digital copy of Breath of the Wild, you can get your required eShop credit now via the below tool.

Will you be diving back into Hyrule with BOTW on Switch 2? Or will this be your very first jaunt? Let us know with a comment.