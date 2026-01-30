Well, folks, the day is finally upon us. Today is the last day that you can buy Switch Game Vouchers before Nintendo consigns them to the 'Discontinued' pile.

The Big N initially made the announcement way back in July 2025, but time has flown by since then, so we thought it was only right to give you one last nudge now that the day of reckoning is upon us.

You have until 11:59pm in your timezone to make any final purchases, and the vouchers will be valid for one year from the point you buy them — so any that you pick up today won't expire until 30th January 2027. As ever, you'll need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the vouchers in the first place.

For those who have missed out on this offer until today, Switch Game Vouchers come in pairs and can be used on select first-party digital purchases — saving you a few quid in the process. A pair of vouchers costs £84 / $99.98, which, when used on two full-price Switch 1 releases, knocks £16 / $20 off the combined price. It's a pretty sweet deal, we must admit.

While Game Vouchers cannot be used on Switch 2 exclusives, Nintendo has confirmed that it will continue to add Switch 1 releases to the scheme throughout 2026. Just yesterday, it was revealed that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is a part of the Voucher programme and new releases like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are available in it too (both of which have a paid upgrade option to Switch 2, if you choose to do that down the line).

You can find the full list of eligible games on Nintendo's website.

If you want to make the most of this offer before it's gone, either head over to the Nintendo website and sign in with your active NSO account, or head to the 'Nintendo Switch Online' section of the eShop on your Switch / Switch 2 and select 'Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers'. Do keep in mind that you can't have more than eight active Vouchers on your account at once, so don't go crazy out there!

So long, partner!