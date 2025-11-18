Pokémon Pokopia is scheduled to launch on Switch 2 on 5th March 2026, bringing a life-sim flavour to the Pocket Monster world as you play a human-looking Ditto building a town, chatting with fellow Pokémon, and generally enjoying a cosy, colourful, crop-harvesting life.

This Switch 2 exclusive is the first Game-Key Card release from Nintendo, so be aware that there's no data on the cartridge itself. The cartridge acts as a key to download the game only - check out Game-Key Card guide for more information.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-order Pokémon Pokopia

The first pre-orders for Pokopia are live in the US and UK. Here is a selection - we'll update this guide with more options as they appear, plus any pre-order bonuses.

The only pre-order bonus at the time of writing is an in-game Ditto rug, which you can claim until 31st January 2027 - although Nintendo also makes it clear that the "item is also obtainable through normal gameplay."

The Pokémon Center website is teasing a physical Ditto Sitting Cutie Plush offer, though, so watch this space.

Pre-Order Pokémon Pokopia with eShop Credit

This being a Game-Key Card 'physical' release, you're not going to be saving space on your Switch 2 by buying digital, so if you decide to go full digital and need some eShop credit, we've got you covered.

Just make sure to apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game/upgrade!

Will you be going digital or picking up a Game-Key Card? Let us know below.