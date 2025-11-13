Pokémon Pokopia is a completely new type of Pokémon game: you don't catch 'em all, you... make friends with 'em all? Blending elements of life sims, farming games, and block building into one big package come 5th March 2026.

Of course, there are plenty of returning faces, some of which will be able to give you abilities or let you transform into them. Here's a list of every single confirmed 'mon in Pokémon Pokopia so far.

All Confirmed Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia

We won't know the full roster until the game's launch, but don't expect to see all 1000+ creatures in the game, either!

Oh, and we haven't included Ditto here — c'mon, you are the Ditto.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Pidgey

Pidgeot

Pikachu

Vulpix

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Paras

Venonat

Diglett

Psyduck

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Abra

Alakazam

Machop

Bellsprout

Slowpoke

Farfetch'd

Onix

Exeggutor

Cubone

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Scyther

Pinsir

Magikarp

Lapras

Eevee

Vaporeon

Snorlax

Dragonite

Hoothoot

Spinarak

Pichu

Mareep

Marill

Sudowoodo

Wooper (Paldean)

Espeon

Umbreon

Heracross

Tyrogue

Larvitar

Tyranitar

Torchic

Lotad

Ludicolo

Wingull

Gardevoir

Makuhita

Azurill

Mawile

Gulpin

Cacturne

Swablu

Piplup

Combee

Vespiquen

Shellos

Drifloon

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Riolu

Lucario

Leafeon

Drilbur

Timburr

Trubbish

Zorua

Cinccino

Minccino

Litwick

Haxorus

Sylveon

Goomy

Goodra

Mimikyu

Rookidee

Dreepy

Pawmi

Tatsugiri

All New Pokémon Variants

Alongside all of the returning Pokémon, we've got a handful of brand new variants coming to Pokopia.

Four have been revealed so far (with one of them a little looser than the other three, but we think the Prof. looks different enough to be his own thing, too!)

Professor Tangrowth

Acting as your guide while you help to restore the island, this Pokémon has been living alone for a long time.

While this Tangrowth is largely similar to a normal Tangrowth from Sinnoh, this one has grey vines atop of its head and a vine resembling a beard, along with some glasses and what looks like a TM on its head.

Peakychu

Somehow, they made Pikachu even cuter. Peakychu is a pale version of the ever-popular electric mouse with bigger eyes and droopy ears.

It almost looks like a Ghost-type, and it glows. Perhaps a rival for Mimikyu?

Mosslax

Could Snorlax have gotten any more chill? Well, yes, as a Mosslax it can. Though the description sounds a little menacing: "Moss has grown all over this Snorlax’s body..." So wait, it fell asleep and then was encased in moss?

Still, it doesn't look unhappy. Just... at peace. We'll see what role this sleepy 'mon plays in the game.

Smearguru

A Pokémon we've long thought deserved a new variant or evolution is Smeargle, and Pokopia has delivered. Smearguru goes beyond just the green and has splashes of colour across its tail.

It embraces the painter aesthetic of the original even better than before, and it's such a simple change.

We'll update this guide as we get more footage and screenshots for Pokémon Pokopia! For now, look forward to more on Koei Tecmo and TPC's collaboration on 5th March 2026!