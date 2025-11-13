Pokémon Pokopia is a completely new type of Pokémon game: you don't catch 'em all, you... make friends with 'em all? Blending elements of life sims, farming games, and block building into one big package come 5th March 2026.
Of course, there are plenty of returning faces, some of which will be able to give you abilities or let you transform into them. Here's a list of every single confirmed 'mon in Pokémon Pokopia so far.
All Confirmed Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia
We won't know the full roster until the game's launch, but don't expect to see all 1000+ creatures in the game, either!
Oh, and we haven't included Ditto here — c'mon, you are the Ditto.
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Pidgey
- Pidgeot
- Pikachu
- Vulpix
- Jigglypuff
- Oddish
- Paras
- Venonat
- Diglett
- Psyduck
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Abra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Bellsprout
- Slowpoke
- Farfetch'd
- Onix
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Magikarp
- Lapras
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Snorlax
- Dragonite
- Hoothoot
- Spinarak
- Pichu
- Mareep
- Marill
- Sudowoodo
- Wooper (Paldean)
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Heracross
- Tyrogue
- Larvitar
- Tyranitar
- Torchic
- Lotad
- Ludicolo
- Wingull
- Gardevoir
- Makuhita
- Azurill
- Mawile
- Gulpin
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Piplup
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Shellos
- Drifloon
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Leafeon
- Drilbur
- Timburr
- Trubbish
- Zorua
- Cinccino
- Minccino
- Litwick
- Haxorus
- Sylveon
- Goomy
- Goodra
- Mimikyu
- Rookidee
- Dreepy
- Pawmi
- Tatsugiri
All New Pokémon Variants
Alongside all of the returning Pokémon, we've got a handful of brand new variants coming to Pokopia.
Four have been revealed so far (with one of them a little looser than the other three, but we think the Prof. looks different enough to be his own thing, too!)
Professor Tangrowth
Acting as your guide while you help to restore the island, this Pokémon has been living alone for a long time.
While this Tangrowth is largely similar to a normal Tangrowth from Sinnoh, this one has grey vines atop of its head and a vine resembling a beard, along with some glasses and what looks like a TM on its head.
Peakychu
Somehow, they made Pikachu even cuter. Peakychu is a pale version of the ever-popular electric mouse with bigger eyes and droopy ears.
It almost looks like a Ghost-type, and it glows. Perhaps a rival for Mimikyu?
Mosslax
Could Snorlax have gotten any more chill? Well, yes, as a Mosslax it can. Though the description sounds a little menacing: "Moss has grown all over this Snorlax’s body..." So wait, it fell asleep and then was encased in moss?
Still, it doesn't look unhappy. Just... at peace. We'll see what role this sleepy 'mon plays in the game.
Smearguru
A Pokémon we've long thought deserved a new variant or evolution is Smeargle, and Pokopia has delivered. Smearguru goes beyond just the green and has splashes of colour across its tail.
It embraces the painter aesthetic of the original even better than before, and it's such a simple change.
We'll update this guide as we get more footage and screenshots for Pokémon Pokopia! For now, look forward to more on Koei Tecmo and TPC's collaboration on 5th March 2026!
Comments 1
They're running out of ideas, at this point. For realsies, not just a "genwunner"-like remark.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...