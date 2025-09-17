It's been a long time coming, but the time has come: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond pre-orders are live for Switch 1 and 2.

You've had years to ponder this next chapter in the Prime series, so let's dispense with the details and get down to things. In this guide, we've rounded up the best Metroid Prime 4 pre-order deals, including any pre-order bonus gifts from the biggest outlets in the US and UK.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-order Metroid Prime 4 for Switch 2

Here we'll list retailers with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch pre-orders - Switch 2. The game is releasing across both consoles, so make sure you're getting the version you want, digital or physical! (Scroll down for Switch 1.)

Pre-orders from My Nintendo Store UK all come with a bonus keyring depicting Samus' thunderbolt-style 'S'.

Pre-order Metroid Prime 4 for Switch 1

And if you'll be playing the new Metroid on your trusty Switch 1, here are the options (and remember, there's always the Upgrade Pack option as and when you pick up a Switch 2 in the future).

As with the Switch 2 version, My Nintendo Store UK pre-orders come with the same bonus keyring.

Pre-order Metroid Prime 4 with eShop Credit

If you're going digital, you may need to top up your eShop credit. As seems to be the trend in the UK, the digital version is cheaper, coming in at £58.99 (versus £66.99 for a physical copy).

Remember to make sure you apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game!

Pre-order Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo (Samus, Samus & Bike, Sylux)

Nintendo is launching three new amiibo alongside the game - two featuring Samus (one solo, the other astride her natty new bike, Vi-O-La), one showing Sylux.

Samus and Samus & Vi-O-La arrive on 6th November, nearly a full month before Sylux joins the lineup on the game's launch day (4th December).

Which edition will you be picking up? Do you like the look of any of those amiibo? Let us know below.