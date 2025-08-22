After its initial reveal back in April, Kirby Air Riders is now racing toward its worldwide release on 20th November 2025.
The Masahiro Sakurai-developed sequel looks absolutely bonkers following its recent dedicated Nintendo Direct, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. We bet you can't, either! So with that in mind, we thought we'd share the best places to pre-order the game right now ahead of its launch.
We'll continue to update this guide with more outlets as we find them.
Pre-Order Kirby Air Riders
Here are the outlets currently offering pre-orders for Kirby Air Riders on Switch 2. One thing to note at the moment is that Amazon UK currently has the game listed with the wrong date; they're a month out, so expect this to get updated very soon.
Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World with eShop Credit
If you're going digital, then good news, because you can grab yourself some eShop credit right here for Kirby Air Riders. Obviously make sure you apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game, but otherwise, you're good to go!
Are you excited to get started with Kirby Air Riders? Let us know if you plan on pre-ordering the game with a comment down below.
Costco will likely have this at a good discount. I'll just wait and see.
That logo... so uninspired, specially compared to the original Kirby Air Ride.
Hoping theres a good pre order bonus for one of these. Otherwise im going to wait untill I can get it at a discount.
I dunno how to hotlink images, but it sure does look https://wikirby.com/wiki/Bonkers .
DROP THE PRICE
@HugoGED the “art” in box art has been dead for a while. It’s sad.
That price is insane.
Can’t wait to get this GOTY!
@The21zonz
["img"](url of the image)["/img"]
Just remove the quotation marks inside the brackets, I added them because otherwise the site would think I'm actually trying to add an image. Here's how it would look without the brackets:
(url%20of%20the%20image).
I suppose what you wanted to say is
The21zonz wrote:
I hope Costco offers a discount like with DK. I won't spend $70 on a game
Got my preorder in at Best Buy. I have so many reward points from my initial Switch 2 purchase plus picking up my best friend’s Switch 2 when it was restocked when DK Bananza released that I got Bananza and Air Riders for virtually nothing, plus I still have enough points left for two more games, one being Metroid Prime 4, undecided if I want to pick up Pokemon Z-A at launch or wait and get Hyrule Warriors as my other almost free game
@HammerGalladeBro Thank you so much!
its 80€ here in Germany, I'm not paying that for any game but especially not for a game that looks to be this shallow. Like it looks fun but more like 40€ fun
I get they want to make it clear that it's for Switch 2, but aren't these boxes ugly? The Wii U boxes look like art pieces in comparison.
