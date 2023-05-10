This method will require you to use the region-specific currency, which can either be done by an overseas bank card or by purchasing eShop credit for the region's specific store.

Remember, if you transfer your data to a new Switch then you will need to re-download the software on the eShop from which you initially bought it. The game will still be completely accessible, but it's worth bearing in mind so that you don't accidentally misplace any titles.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom File Size

The stated Tears of the Kingdom file size differs ever so slightly depending on which eShop listing you look at. On the NA eShop, the game has a file size of 16.3 GB, while the EU version comes in at 16684.00 MB.

Either way, you will be looking at around the 16 GB range, making it a particularly beefy download in Switch terms.

Digital Download Discount For Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

