Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Nintendo

If you are eager to get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (and why wouldn't you be?) then there are a few questions that have probably come to your mind: when does the game come out? At what time will the download unlock? And is it possible to get the game early? We've got you covered.

Below, we break down all of the details that you will need to know to get you playing TOTK as soon as possible. Remember to check out our complete pre-order guide for all of the information on how to buy the game before its global release.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Release Date And Unlock Time

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on Friday 12th May 2023.

Usually, Nintendo isn't one for revealing the precise unlock times of its games, but it seems that the company has made a small exception for a title of this size.

The release times for North America were confirmed by a Nintendo spokesperson to GameSpot. They are:

  • North America
    • East Coast US: Friday 12th May 2023, 0:00am EDT
    • West Coast US: Thursday 11th May 2023, 9:00pm PDT
    • Now, those times translated to other regions make for some very late unlocks in places like Japan and Australia, so those times seem unlikely to apply on a global scale.
    We've reached out to Nintendo UK for confirmation, but below we have made estimates for the global release times based on the unlock times for previous first-party titles (so bear in mind that some of these may well differ):
  • Europe (ESTIMATE)
    • UK: Friday 12th May 2023, 0:00am BST
    • EU: Friday 12th May 2023, 0:00am CEST
  • Japan (ESTIMATE)
    • Friday 12th May 2023, 0:00am JST

How To Get Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom 'Early'

As you can see above, the game will likely release, for most, at midnight on 12th May. Thanks to the wonder of timezones, this sometimes means that the game will be available in certain parts of the world 'before' others such as Australia, New Zealand or Japan.

This is a matter of hours that we are talking about here, but we know that every minute can count when you have been waiting this long to dive into Hyrule again.

If you set up an Australian/Japanese eShop account, then you might just be able to get your hands on the game a couple of hours early. You will be able to play Tears of the Kingdom from your standard Switch account once the game is downloaded, but the download will be linked to the account that you bought it from.

This method will require you to use the region-specific currency, which can either be done by an overseas bank card or by purchasing eShop credit for the region's specific store.

Remember, if you transfer your data to a new Switch then you will need to re-download the software on the eShop from which you initially bought it. The game will still be completely accessible, but it's worth bearing in mind so that you don't accidentally misplace any titles.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom File Size

The stated Tears of the Kingdom file size differs ever so slightly depending on which eShop listing you look at. On the NA eShop, the game has a file size of 16.3 GB, while the EU version comes in at 16684.00 MB.

Either way, you will be looking at around the 16 GB range, making it a particularly beefy download in Switch terms.

Digital Download Discount For Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

If you are looking to save your pennies on Tears of the Kingdom, then we have some exclusive discounts available for the digital versions of the game.

For the UK and Europe, we currently have a 5% off discount on Tears of the Kingdom from our store. Simply enter the code ZELDA5 at the checkout and you will receive your discounted download code on launch day.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom [Download Code - UK/EU]

While we don't have a game-specific discount on our store for those in NA, we are offering 5% off on a $70 eShop credit voucher, which you can use to buy the game yourself. Again, just use code ZELDA5 at the checkout to make some digital savings.

Nintendo eShop Card $70
Nintendo eShop Card $70

If you are after a physical copy of the game, be sure to check out our full pre-order guide for all of the information on where to look.

We hope that this answers some of your questions about Tears of the Kingdom's release. If you have any more — or if you're just excited for the game — dive into the comments and let us know.