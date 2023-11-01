Super Mario RPG
We're very much at the business end of the year now, with plenty of top games heading our way and tempting us into a holiday purchase.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

WarioWare: Move It! - 3rd November

The next WarioWare game is fast approaching, launching on Switch on 3rd November.

WarioWare: Move It! will feature more than 200 of the series' fast and frantic microgames, having players shake, punch, dance, and wiggle their Joy-Con in heated multiplayer madness. Up to four players can play this one together by using a Joy-Con each, so grab some friends, grab some controllers, and grab a pre-order below if you're keen on picking this one up:

WarioWare: Move It!
WarioWare: Move It!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (DLC Bundles) - 3rd November

Something a little different heads our way on 3rd November, with Pokémon fans being treated to physical versions of last year's Scarlet and Violet with the newly released DLC included.

If you're yet to pick up a copy of either game and want to enjoy the full package, this bundled release certainly makes a lot of sense:

Pokémon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasue of Area Zero DLC
Pokémon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasue of Area Zero DLC
Pokémon Violet + The Hidden Treasue of Area Zero DLC
Pokémon Violet + The Hidden Treasue of Area Zero DLC

Hogwarts Legacy - 14th November

Switch owners have had to be pretty patient with this one, but Hogwarts Legacy finally launches on Nintendo's platform on 14th November.

Available for a few months now on other consoles, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter. Players can experience Harry's iconic school in the 1800s, making allies, battling dark wizards, and ultimately deciding the fate of the wizarding world along the way. Orders are available right now:

Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Super Mario RPG - 17th November

The SNES classic Super Mario RPG returns in a lovely-looking remake on Switch on 17th November.

If you haven't played the original, Super Mario RPG has you teaming up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This remake comes with updated graphics and cinematics and will be particularly noteworthy to European fans – the original game only launched in North America and Japan, with Europe only getting access to it via the Wii's Virtual Console service until now.

More pre-order options are available here.

Super Mario RPG
Super Mario RPG

Batman Arkham Trilogy - 1st December

On 1st December, Batman: Arkham Trilogy swoops onto Nintendo Switch.

This package includes all three games of the acclaimed trilogy – Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as all DLC. Expect to come up against DC Super-Villains like The Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy, as well as plenty of combat and action as you tear through the streets of Gotham:

Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - 1st December

Also releasing on 1st December is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The game has you journeying through a fantastic world on the hunt for high-ranked monsters. Playing as Psaro, you'll adventure through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake amongst your destinations. Here's a quick summary:

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The key to Psaro's success lies with synthesis: the ability to combine two monsters and create a stronger offspring. Each new creation brings Psaro one step closer to his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

More Upcoming Switch Games For November And December 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

So that's it for November and December — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!