We're well into 2026 now, having made it through a long January into the shortest month of the year - short in days, that is, but hardly short on games.

Nintendo is back on court with a brand new Mario Tennis and Dragon Quest 7 is getting 'Reimagined', for starters. But the biggest RE-release this month sees an old evil taking up residence, and it's arriving day and date with other platforms. We're especially excited about that one.

As you'll see, there's loads more to come besides. Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for February & March 2026

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - 5th February (Switch 1 & 2, Game-Key Card)

Another spruced-up classic coming from Square Enix, we last saw this enormous PlayStation entry in remade form on 3DS and we're keen to see how this totally rebuilt version stacks up.

Please note that this one is a Game-Key Card on Switch 2.

Fix the past, save the present!

Gather your companions and travel beyond the shores of your kingdom to discover why it is the only remaining island in the world in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

Mario Tennis Fever - 12th February (Switch 2)

The latest in the series following Mario Tennis Aces on Switch, the plumber and co. are back on the courts, mixing in unconventional racquet techniques and pyrotechnics with everyone's favourite net-based sport. No, not that one. Or that one. No, tennis. C'mon, it's in the name.

Join Mario and friends for over-the-top tennis mayhem! Use topspins, slices, lobs, and other familiar shots—along with other fancy footwork and new defensive maneuvers—to outpace your opponents on the court. Keep a rally going, build up your Fever Gauge, and unleash powerful Fever Shots that can be augmented with special effects by equipping Fever Rackets!

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - 12th February (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Nintendo gamers were denied the pleasures of Sega's Yakuza series for so long, but no longer. Following on from Yakuza 0, Kiwami 1, and 2, the next entry in the reworked Kiwami series is almost here and it promises "major hints" towards the series' future.

And following a familiar pattern, this one is a Game-Key Card, too.

Continue the story of Kazuma Kiryu as he fights to protect those he cares about most in an extreme remake of Yakuza 3 that evolves every aspect of the beloved game. The bustling streets of Okinawa and Tokyo come to life in stunning detail with reimagined combat taking brutal brawling action to the next level. Added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more.

Additionally, experience the brand-new tale of Yoshitaka Mine from Yakuza 3 in an included separate game. Two men will walk different paths that converge to shake the very foundations of fate.

Resident Evil Requiem - 27th February (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

The big one. A brand new entry in the survival horror series getting a day-and-date release on a Nintendo console alongside all other platforms is a cause for celebration. Fingers crossed the game's good.

It's worth noting that both RE7 and RE8 are launching in Gold Edition form for Switch 2 on the same day, as well. The Generation Pack bundles all three games, though remember that they are all Game-Key Cards.

A new era of survival horror arrives with Resident Evil Requiem, the latest and most immersive entry yet in the iconic Resident Evil series. Experience terrifying survival horror with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, and dive into pulse-pounding action with legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy. Both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into a heart-stopping, emotional experience that will chill you to your core.

Pokémon Pokopia - 5th March (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Bringing life-sim, Animal Crossing-style elements to the world of Pokémon, you might say that we should have been playing a game like this years ago. Better late than never, though.

As noted above, the physical edition of this is a Game-Key Card - to date, a lone outlier in Nintendo-published Switch 2 games.

Play as a Ditto that has transformed to look like a human! Find and befriend your fellow Pokémon, carve out a life for yourself, and work together with Professor Tangrowth to build a town for everyone to live in. Learn the moves of your fellow Pokémon to change the land, such as Bulbasaur’s Leafage to make the wild grass grow. You can also use abilities to transform and navigate the world around you, such as crossing water with Lapras’s Surf.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - 12th March (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

If a triple hit of Resident Evil hasn't left you sufficiently brown-trousered, how about a (second) remake of one of the most chilling horror games ever? This one's a Game-Key Card, too.

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE is a Japanese horror adventure game and serves as a full remake of the second instalment in the FATAL FRAME (PROJECT ZERO) series. The story follows twin sisters Mio and Mayu as they wander into an abandoned village infested with wraiths. The only way to defend against them is with the use of the Camera Obscura.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - 13th March (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Capcom's back just a couple of weeks after Requiem with the third entry in this excellent Monster Hunter side-series. We're keen to see how it compares to the previous entries in this soon-to-be trilogy.

And yes, another Game-Key Card (last one).

Azuria and Vermeil: two countries, on a path to destruction.

When all hope seems lost, an egg is found. Inside is a Rathalos, a species thought to be extinct.

But this quavering light of hope is quickly extinguished, giving way to the darkness of despair.

Born from the egg is not a single Rathalos, but twins, bearing the Skyscale marking that hearkens back to the disastrous civil war of 200 years prior.

And at the end of March, it's a second round of Wonder with added minigames and Rosalina and Luma joining the crew of playable characters just in time for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to drop on 1st April. Fingers crossed this upgrade has enough substance to warrant another meetup.

• Explore Bellabel Park, an area newly discovered within the Flower Kingdom with your friends and play various multiplayer attractions

• Take on all seven of the Koopalings in newly added boss courses scattered throughout the Flower Kingdom

• Choose from an even larger cast of characters in this Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game, which now adds Rosalina and Co-Star Luma to the existing cast

• Grab the Super Flower Pot power-up to transform into a flower form and throw flowers

• Even if your friends don’t have the game, play with them using GameShare locally or online



More Upcoming Games for February & March 2026



As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months (and a bit beyond).

