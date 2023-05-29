Getting ready to ink its way into Splatoon 3 from 1st June, Sizzle Season 2023 is the game's third officially titled chapter, and is set to bring even more brand-new goodies to the Splatlands.
From Chill Season 2022 through to Fresh Season 2023, these updates keep getting larger, adding an increasing number of fresh features to the game each time. Aside from the reveal trailer (which can be found below), all of the upcoming details have been shared over on the @SplatoonNA Twitter account, with first looks at new weapons, stages and more coming our way all the time.
These reveals can be a little difficult to keep track of, so we have assembled all of the new features that will be coming to Sizzle Season into relevant categories below so you can get an idea of exactly what is going down.
We will be updating this guide with more information as it comes in, so be sure to keep an eye out over the coming days.
Let's get this sizzle reel started.
Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2023 - Every New Feature
Game Modes
Challenges
Much like the League Battles feature from Splatoon 2, the upcoming Challenges mode provides a twist on the standard battle format by introducing unique rules for a limited time.
You can spot a couple of different challenges in the above trailer including 'Too Many Trizookas', 'Foggy Notion' and 'Extreme Jump Battle', all of which will be added to the game in the future as special events.
The first challenge on the schedule is the 'New Season Challenge', which will be available in a limited window on 2nd June from 9:00pm - 11:00pm PT, and then again on 3rd June between 5:00am - 7:00am and 1:00pm - 3:00pm PT.
Standard Turf War and Anarchy Battles will be available during Challenge periods, so there are still plenty of different splatting options to choose from.
Weapons
- S-Blast '92 — A brand-new weapon that allows for both long- and short-range attacks. Jumping while shooting fires a close-range shot with a bigger blast, while standing lets you hit targets further away with precision.
- Painbrush — A large, heavy Brush for spreading ink far and wide. The first swing is slow, but successive swings are faster and you can still hold ZR to paint the floor and move around the arena quicker.
- H-3 Nozzlenose D — A fresh take on the standard H-3 Nozzlenose, this one is built with more defence in mind as it comes paired with the Big Bubbler and Splash Wall.
- Rapid Blaster Pro Deco — This one gives the original Rapid Blaster Pro a fresh loadout, now coming with the Angle Shooter sub-weapon and a Killer Wail 5.1 special.
- Light Tetra Dualies — Has all the same stats as the Tetra Dualies but paired with the Sprinkler sub and Zipcaster special weapons.
- Tenta Sorella Brella — This is a more offence-focused option than the standard Tenta Brella, coming with Ink Mines and the Trizooka, both of which can be used while shooting off the Brella at the opposition.
- Annaki Splattershot Nova — A variation on the Splattershot, this redesign is paired with the Inkjet special weapon and Ink Mines sub.
- Splatana Wiper Deco — This is a fresh take on the standard Splatana Wiper, coming with Tenta Missiles as its special weapon and the Squid Beakon as a sub.
- Custom Dualie Squelchers — Remodelling the previously-seen Dualie Squelchers, this variation comes with the Squid Beakon sub-weapon and a Super Chump special.
- Heavy Splatling Deco — This glittery take on the Heavy Splatling is more adept at spotting opponents with the Point Sensor sub-weapon and can deal a powerful final hit with the Kraken special.
- Big Swig Roller Express — A new take on the Big Swig Roller, this model is paired with an Angle Shooter sub-weapon and an Ink Storm special.