Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2023
Image: Nintendo Life

Getting ready to ink its way into Splatoon 3 from 1st June, Sizzle Season 2023 is the game's third officially titled chapter, and is set to bring even more brand-new goodies to the Splatlands.

From Chill Season 2022 through to Fresh Season 2023, these updates keep getting larger, adding an increasing number of fresh features to the game each time. Aside from the reveal trailer (which can be found below), all of the upcoming details have been shared over on the @SplatoonNA Twitter account, with first looks at new weapons, stages and more coming our way all the time.

These reveals can be a little difficult to keep track of, so we have assembled all of the new features that will be coming to Sizzle Season into relevant categories below so you can get an idea of exactly what is going down.

We will be updating this guide with more information as it comes in, so be sure to keep an eye out over the coming days.

Let's get this sizzle reel started.

Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2023 - Every New Feature

Game Modes

Challenges

Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2023 Challenges
Image: Nintendo

Much like the League Battles feature from Splatoon 2, the upcoming Challenges mode provides a twist on the standard battle format by introducing unique rules for a limited time.

You can spot a couple of different challenges in the above trailer including 'Too Many Trizookas', 'Foggy Notion' and 'Extreme Jump Battle', all of which will be added to the game in the future as special events.

The first challenge on the schedule is the 'New Season Challenge', which will be available in a limited window on 2nd June from 9:00pm - 11:00pm PT, and then again on 3rd June between 5:00am - 7:00am and 1:00pm - 3:00pm PT.

Standard Turf War and Anarchy Battles will be available during Challenge periods, so there are still plenty of different splatting options to choose from.

Weapons

  • S-Blast '92 — A brand-new weapon that allows for both long- and short-range attacks. Jumping while shooting fires a close-range shot with a bigger blast, while standing lets you hit targets further away with precision.
  • Painbrush — A large, heavy Brush for spreading ink far and wide. The first swing is slow, but successive swings are faster and you can still hold ZR to paint the floor and move around the arena quicker.
  • H-3 Nozzlenose D — A fresh take on the standard H-3 Nozzlenose, this one is built with more defence in mind as it comes paired with the Big Bubbler and Splash Wall.
  • Rapid Blaster Pro Deco — This one gives the original Rapid Blaster Pro a fresh loadout, now coming with the Angle Shooter sub-weapon and a Killer Wail 5.1 special.
  • Light Tetra Dualies — Has all the same stats as the Tetra Dualies but paired with the Sprinkler sub and Zipcaster special weapons.
  • Tenta Sorella Brella — This is a more offence-focused option than the standard Tenta Brella, coming with Ink Mines and the Trizooka, both of which can be used while shooting off the Brella at the opposition.
  • Annaki Splattershot Nova — A variation on the Splattershot, this redesign is paired with the Inkjet special weapon and Ink Mines sub.
  • Splatana Wiper Deco — This is a fresh take on the standard Splatana Wiper, coming with Tenta Missiles as its special weapon and the Squid Beakon as a sub.
  • Custom Dualie Squelchers — Remodelling the previously-seen Dualie Squelchers, this variation comes with the Squid Beakon sub-weapon and a Super Chump special.
  • Heavy Splatling Deco — This glittery take on the Heavy Splatling is more adept at spotting opponents with the Point Sensor sub-weapon and can deal a powerful final hit with the Kraken special.
  • Big Swig Roller Express — A new take on the Big Swig Roller, this model is paired with an Angle Shooter sub-weapon and an Ink Storm special.

Stages

Barnacle & Dime

Situated inside a shopping centre, the Barnacle & Dime stage will be introduced in Sizzle Season 2023. This one looks to be made for some close-range combat with few areas of high ground available — just be careful not to fall into the water.

Humpback Pump Track

Making its return from Splatoon 2, the Humpback Pump Track is all about trying to take control of the middle ground as you attempt to ink the arena's hills and ramps.

Jammin' Salmon Junction

A brand new stage heading to the Salmon Run game mode, Jammin' Salmon Junction is a long stretch of ramps and platforms culminating in a Salmonid concert venue at the end — rockin'.

Clothing / Items

As we have come to expect, Sizzle Season 2023 will also bring a whole new catalogue along with it full of fresh clothing options, locker items, banners and more.

The big addition that we couldn't help but spot this time around is the addition of some retro Nintendo consoles that you will be able to unlock for your locker. You can get a sneak peek at some of these in the teaser video below, each of which with a knock-off name like 'eight-squared game system', 'Supreme Ness' and 'see-through Game Youth'.

Features

Anarchy Power

A new way to measure your success in Anarchy Battles as a team, Anarchy Power lets you see how well your team has performed in battle compared to other players.

You will be able to check this number for your team of 2-4 players from the Match Menu between battles, showing how you stack up against the competition. You can also change your gear and still stay on the same team in this period now, which is neat.

Solo Eggstra Work

Sizzle Season 2023 will introduce the opportunity to play the Eggstra Work game mode solo. You will be added to a team of four which will be matched based on your high scores.

The next Eggstra Work opening will take place between 30th June and 2nd July.

New Tableturf Battle Cards

11 new cards are heading to the Tableturf Battle game mode in Sizzle Season, including the Paintbrush card which gives you Special Points and the S-Blast '92 card which helps control the stage's corners.

On top of this, you will also be able to see your win streak for online Tableturf matches in-game. This will begin when you enter a room and will reset to zero as you leave.

New Music

There will, of course, be a handful of new music numbers that will be heading into the game with the new season. You can get a taste of what's in store by checking out the latest track below.

That is every new feature that we have spotted so far, but we are sure that plenty more will be heading our way over the coming days so be sure to keep an eye on this guide for updates.