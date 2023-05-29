Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season 2023

Stages

Barnacle & Dime

Situated inside a shopping centre, the Barnacle & Dime stage will be introduced in Sizzle Season 2023. This one looks to be made for some close-range combat with few areas of high ground available — just be careful not to fall into the water.

SRL here again! Buckle your Science Seat Belt (patent pending), because we've got tons of info for you. First, check out the new Barnacle & Dime stage in Splatsville! It's an upscale mall with a fancy fountain that doubles as a battleground. Shop, save, and splat all at once! pic.twitter.com/tXW3stSW8x May 23, 2023

Humpback Pump Track

Making its return from Splatoon 2, the Humpback Pump Track is all about trying to take control of the middle ground as you attempt to ink the arena's hills and ramps.

SRL coming right back with footage of the returning Humpback Pump Track stage in action! With winding curves, hills, and valleys, this former bicycle track makes for a topsy-turvy battlefield where teams usually fight to control the central ground. pic.twitter.com/fGOMVEQcvb May 24, 2023

Jammin' Salmon Junction

A brand new stage heading to the Salmon Run game mode, Jammin' Salmon Junction is a long stretch of ramps and platforms culminating in a Salmonid concert venue at the end — rockin'.

Happy Friday! SRL Real Estate here with great news heading into the weekend—we've discovered a new Salmon Run stage! Known as Jammin' Salmon Junction, the site was a multilane highway that fell into disrepair before being upcycled into a concert venue. Hope it was done to code! pic.twitter.com/U39R3gWSj5 May 19, 2023

Clothing / Items

As we have come to expect, Sizzle Season 2023 will also bring a whole new catalogue along with it full of fresh clothing options, locker items, banners and more.

The big addition that we couldn't help but spot this time around is the addition of some retro Nintendo consoles that you will be able to unlock for your locker. You can get a sneak peek at some of these in the teaser video below, each of which with a knock-off name like 'eight-squared game system', 'Supreme Ness' and 'see-through Game Youth'.

Here's a sneak peek at the #Splatoon3 Sizzle Season 2023 catalog, featuring fresh summer gear, console-themed locker decorations, emotes and more! pic.twitter.com/KaXupLnzwD May 22, 2023

Features

Anarchy Power

A new way to measure your success in Anarchy Battles as a team, Anarchy Power lets you see how well your team has performed in battle compared to other players.

You will be able to check this number for your team of 2-4 players from the Match Menu between battles, showing how you stack up against the competition. You can also change your gear and still stay on the same team in this period now, which is neat.

Note that Anarchy Power is only shown when you're on a team AND have the Match Menu open, but you can check the lobby terminal later to see the highest value recorded. Also, you can now change gear between battles while keeping the team together. Just select Change Gear, Then Go! pic.twitter.com/HYH9uH7iDm May 18, 2023

Solo Eggstra Work

Sizzle Season 2023 will introduce the opportunity to play the Eggstra Work game mode solo. You will be added to a team of four which will be matched based on your high scores.

The next Eggstra Work opening will take place between 30th June and 2nd July.

New Tableturf Battle Cards

11 new cards are heading to the Tableturf Battle game mode in Sizzle Season, including the Paintbrush card which gives you Special Points and the S-Blast '92 card which helps control the stage's corners.

On top of this, you will also be able to see your win streak for online Tableturf matches in-game. This will begin when you enter a room and will reset to zero as you leave.

SRL Board Game & Leisure Activity Team here with a report on Tableturf Battle. We're getting new cards! There will be 11 new cards in total, including the Painbrush card that offers Special Points and the S-BLAST '92 card that helps utilize the corners of the stage. pic.twitter.com/QN7Fc7DOix May 25, 2023

New Music

There will, of course, be a handful of new music numbers that will be heading into the game with the new season. You can get a taste of what's in store by checking out the latest track below.

That is every new feature that we have spotted so far, but we are sure that plenty more will be heading our way over the coming days so be sure to keep an eye on this guide for updates.