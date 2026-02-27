The biggest task ahead of you in the Rhodes Hill Care Center in Resident Evil Requiem is locating three quartz to unlock a door in the Central Hall.

All three are locked behind Puzzle Boxes located throughout the care center, and we're here to explain exactly how to unlock each one. The first two are relatively straightforward, while the third is quite a lengthy affair involving Emily, the blind child that Grace finds within Rhodes Hill.

We'll go through the first two solutions in detail here, but you'll need to follow the story to complete the third.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Puzzle Box #1 - Moon Quartz

Each Puzzle Box requires you to nail a very specific combination of symbols to unlock the panel. You do this by pressing one of three symbols – moon, sun, and star – in the correct order. Knowing what the correct order is, however, is the tricky part.

The good news is that items found in the immediate vicinity will tell you the solution. So for the first Puzzle Box, located in the Chairman's Office, you'll need to pick up a nearby pencil and use it on a scrap of paper on the desk.

Puzzle Box #1 Solution

You'll be prompted to hold 'ZR' and move the analogue stick around to shade in the sheet of paper, thus revealing the following words:

> Moon

> Sun

> Star

> Moon

So there you have it; that's your solution for the first Puzzle Box. Hit the symbols on the box in the order detailed above and you can grab the Moon Quartz.

Puzzle Box #2 - Sun Quartz

The next Puzzle Box is located in the Lead Researcher's Office on the second floor.

In order to access the box in the first place, you'll need to grab some Corrosive and melt the padlock. This can be found in the Conference Room nearby, but get ready for a fight against four zombies. Don't worry about killing all of them; just hit them enough to give yourself some room to slip by.

When you've got the Corrosive, use it on the padlock. Now you can interact with the symbols and open the Puzzle Box.

To find the right combination, interact with the photos found in the Lead Researcher's Office. Two of these will show the Puzzle Box in the background, albeit with only two of the symbols visible on each. When you've viewed both and taken note of the symbols in view, you can mentally combine them together.

Puzzle Box #2 Solution

Here's the combination:

> Star

> Sun

> Moon

> Sun

Now you can grab the Sun Quartz.

Puzzle Box #3 - Star Quartz

Getting the Star Quartz from the third Puzzle Box is linked directly to the story.

Essentially, you can't solve this one on your own, since the symbols have been rubbed away. In their place are words in braille, so you need Emily's help.

Dash to the Guard's Office save room and into the adjacent room to grab Emily and carry her to the Puzzle Box.

Emily will solve the puzzle while you need to hold back a bunch of zombies. When she's done, The Girl will grab Emily (and the Star Quartz) and drag her down into the basement.

So, naturally, you'll need to get her back.

Those quartz are quite nice, huh? Shame you can't keep them. Let us know if you had any trouble getting these with a comment.