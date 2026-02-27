Grace Ashcroft's gameplay in Resident Evil Requiem is the quintessential survival horror experience, and that means limited resources, so you may be wondering how to get more inventory space.

Along your journey, you can expand your inventory with optional Hip Pouches, which add two extra slots each.

There are 4 Hip Pouches in total, so we'll be going through each one right here.

Resident Evil Requiem - Hip Pouch Upgrade Locations

Rhodes Hill Care Centre (3)

There are 3 Hip Pouches in Rhodes Hill, one of which is in the basement area. You won't gain access to this until you've obtained all three ID Wristbands.

Hip Pouch #1



The first Hip Pouch is contained within one of the locked containers in The Parlor. You'll need to insert 4 Antique Coins to open it and obtain the upgrade.

Hip Pouch #2

When you obtain the ID Wristband (Level 1), head to the Filing Room just after the Dining Room (hey, that rhymes!). Open the Level 1 door here and the Hip Pouch is just inside.

Hip Pouch #3

In the basement area, once you've obtained two Joint Plugs, you can access the Processing area.

Here, you'll pick up a forklift truck key, with a forklift conveniently located right to the left. Use the key on the forklift to access the next room, and you'll find the Hip Pouch just inside.

ARK Lab (1)

There's just the 1 Hip Pouch here in the ARK Lab. It's not too difficult to find either, but follow along for the location.

Hip Pouch #4

By naturally progressing through ARK, you'll come to the Bioweapon Repository 05 room. It's full of Lickers, so be sure to crouch and sneak around to avoid alerting them.

It's also full of large Umbrella containers, so interact with the first one you see. The Hip Pouch is just inside.

There, you should have plenty of inventory space now! Or if not plenty, then certainly enough. Let us know with a comment if you've had any trouble finding these.