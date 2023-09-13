Pokémon Scarlet & Violet returns with an enticing school trip for students at the Academy. We're off to the Kitakami region!

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - The Teal Mask is the first half of the Expansion Pass for the Gen IX Pokémon games, and it takes you to a brand new region with many new and returning Pokémon.

This guide will tell you how to access the DLC when you can access the Kitakami region, and what level the Pokémon in the region are.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How To Start The Teal Mask DLC

The first thing you should make sure is that you've bought the correct version of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have separate Expansion Passes, and you must buy the expansion pass that matches your game in order to access the DLC. You can find out where to buy and how to save money on the Expansion Pass in our guide.

Do I need to beat the main story to access The Teal Mask?

No, you don't at all. But you can't access the DLC right from the beginning of the game.

You'll need to play through the first two or three hours of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet before you can access The Teal Mask DLC. This will unlock the Treasure Hunt — the three main story paths in the base game — and alongside it, you'll also be invited to the Kitakami region.

What level are the Pokémon in The Teal Mask?

This depends entirely on your level and where you are in the base game.

If you're coming back for the DLC after beating the game, then the Wild Pokémon will start at around level 55. Trainer Pokémon will be higher than this, with many Pokémon having teams of 'mons at level 60 or above.

If you're starting the DLC before beating any of the main story paths, however, the Pokémon in the Kitakami region will scale to your level. As our playthrough is based on a completed save file, we haven't been able to verify this just yet, but we'll let you know when we do.

How to unlock The Teal Mask DLC

You don't need to do much to unlock The Teal Mask DLC in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

If you've already beaten the main game, or have already unlocked the Treasure Hunt, the next time you load your game, you'll get a call from your homeroom teacher Jacq, who will tell you that you've been selected to go on a school trip.

If you have just unlocked the Treasure Hunt, then you'll get the same call at around this time. Regardless, you'll just need to follow the instructions in order to access Kitakami.

If you're looking for what to do when you get to the Kitakami region, we'll have a full walkthrough in the coming days, so keep your eyes open.

