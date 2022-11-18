So, in terms of amusing Ghost-type Pokémon, a tumbleweed was never on our list. But Bramblin, and its evolution Brambleghast, are a fun addition in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

To get a Brambleghast, you'll need to do lots of walking in order to get your very own large tumbleweed. Here's how to evolve Bramblin.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Brambleghast

Where to find Bramblin

Bramblin can be caught in two locations in Paldea — in the Asado desert, or in East Province (Area Three) — two of the most arid areas in Paldea.

They're fairly common in both areas two, and you should be able to spot them just rolling around the area, waiting to be caught. Engage in battle with one and catch it with your usual method.

How to evolve Bramblin

In an evolution method that would only make sense for a tumbleweed, you have to do a lot of walking — or rolling, we suppose — in order to get your tumbleweed to grow in size.

To evolve this Grass/Ghost-type, you need to take 1000 steps using the Let's Go Feature. Put Bramblin at the front of your party, press 'R', and walk around with it out for around five minutes.

Once you think you've hit 1000, level it up (in battles or with candy) and it should turn into Brambleghast!

Brambleghast is ready to roll alongside you in the wind, now! Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides