Primeape has been a staple Fighting-type Pokémon for years, being from Gen 1, but Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has given this 'mon a new lease of life... by turning it into a ghost!

Primeape has got a brand new evolution in the Paldea region called Annihilape, and with it comes a brand new method to evolve it. Here's how you can get your own Annihilape.

As always, thank you to Serebii for compiling these evolution methods.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Annihilape

Where to find Mankey

Before you get to Annihilape or even Primeape, you'll need to get yourself a Mankey first.

Fortunately, Mankey is relatively common in Paldea. We spotted on as early as South Province (Area Four) west of Cortondo, but you can also find them in South Province (Area Five) and West Province (Area One). After that, level up your Mankey to 28 to evolve it into a Primeape!

Alternatively, you can also go and just catch a Primeape straight away. West Province (Area One) and (Area Three), near Medali, is a good place to spot this bigger, madder version of the Pokémon.

How to evolve Primeape

You might want your brand new shiny evolution soon, but it will take a little bit of time and work to get your very own Annihilape.

First of all, Primeape needs to know the move 'Rage Fist', which it learns at level 35. If your Primeape is above that level at doesn't know it, you can make it remember by going into the menu.

Next, you need to use Rage Fist 20 times. This will either be natural (if you're using Primeape as you play through the game) or you can stop and grind for a while. This Ghost-type move only has 10pp, so you'll need some Ethers or to stop off at a Pokémon Center to heal up at least once.

Then, level up your Primeape, and you'll get Annihilape!

We never knew we wanted another evolution for Primeape, but Annihilape is one of the most interesting new Pokémon in the Paldea region. Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.