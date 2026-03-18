If you're tired of cluttering up your town with Utility Poles in Pokémon Pokopia, then you're not alone. Who wants a bunch of cables cutting through their perfect aesthetic? Luckily, there's a way you can get electricity from one spot to another without those wires.

The Wireless Power Transmitter is the answer to all of your cable woes, and in this guide, we'll tell you how to unlock the Wireless Power Transmitter recipe, and how the Wireless Power Transmitter works.

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How to unlock Wireless Electricity in Pokémon Pokopia

We've all seen those fancy underground power tunnels players way more creative than us have made, but there's an easier way to hide the cables — not have them at all.

To get Wireless Electricity, you need the Wireless Power Transmitter recipe, which you get from helping out a Porygon. You probably won't encounter one of these until the Sparkling Skylands area because to make its habitat, you need items that are found there.

How to make Porygon's habitat

To make Porygon reappear, you need to make the Researcher's Desk habitat. The easiest place to do this is in the northern part of the eastern island in the Sparkling Skylands.

This island is full of abandoned office buildings and you can reach it either by using Waterfall north of Tinkmaster's big tower, or by using a Lift from the huge skyscraper.

Everything you need to make this habitat is in this section of the map, and it includes:

Table (any) x2

Computer x1

Science Experiment x1

You'll find computers all across the office island section of Sparkling Skylands.

Put these all together, then explore a bit and Porygon will eventually appear. Talk to them to register them in the Pokédex. Not long after, Porygon should have a little request for you.

How to get the Wireless Power Transmitter Recipe

As thanks for bringing Porygon back, they want to teach you how to make a Wireless Power Transmitter, which sounds pretty useful right?

But the block little guy wants a bit of music in their life, so you need to fix that. All you need is a CD Player and a CD to go in it. If you built the habitat on that northeastern area, then there's actually a CD Player close by. Alternatively, you might be able to buy one from the Pokémon Center if your Environment Level in Palette Town is high enough.

You should have a bunch of CDs if you've been destroying the glowing spots whenever you see them, but if not, you'll probably want to grab a Pokémon with the Search Specialty and your Dowsing Machine to find some.

Once you have both of those things, pop the CD Player close to Porygon's home, then put a CD in and let it do its thing. Porygon will then give you the Wireless Power Transmitter and Wireless Power-Transmitter Switch recipes.

How to use Wireless Power Transmitter

If you've been using Utility Poles for electricity, then think of these as a replacement or alternative. They work in the exact same way and have the exact same amount of reach, they're just smaller and don't litter your streets with wires.

You'll just need a Generator — either the Mini, the Windmill, the Furnace, or the Waterwheel — nearby to give those transmitters some power. You can even bury them in the ground much-easier than a Utility Pole.

As for the Switch, as long as you place it close to a Wireless Power Transmitter, you can turn an appliance on and off from a distance.

How to make a Wireless Power Transmitter

The recipes for both the Transmitter and the Switch are very simple: you just need one Pokémetal to make one of each.

So, as long as you have a healthy supply of Pokémetal and Pokémetal fragments (and a smelting furnace), you shouldn't ever be scrambling for the endgame material.

If you want to know how to stock up on those ingots, have a read of our Pokkémetal guide.

The age of wireless energy reaches Kanto, but in the aftermath of a disaster? Silver linings, perhaps? Hopefully Pokémon don't discover the internet. But since you're online, dear reader, you must be looking for some more tips, so head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for plenty of guides and help.