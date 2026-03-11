Pokémon Pokopia is bursting at the seams with materials and items to collect, but one of the rarest is also one of the most unusual: Ice.

Ice, or Ice Blocks, are only available in a handful of locations, and you can go the entire game without seeing it ever. However, it's required for some secret end-game stuff, so you'll want some sooner rather than later.

This guide tells you how to get Ice in Pokémon Pokopia, where to find it, and what you can do with it.

How to get Ice Blocks in Pokémon Pokopia

Ice can only be found in two locations in the game. It's pretty rare, and only one of these is actually in the "normal" world. You'll need to use a Specialty in order to access them elsewhere.

There aren't many Ice-types in game, either, which fans have their own theories about. But this guide isn't about that! Here are the two places you can get Ice Blocks in Pokopia:

Find them in Palette Town

Until you can access a particular Dream Island, there's only one place you can get Ice, and that's in Palette Town.

You can access Palette Town as soon as you have Rock Smash and are able to break the wall to the left of the Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center. Then, as you head out towards the beach, you'll see a cave to your right and a broken bridge pathway to your left. You want to rebuild the bridge to your left to reach Palette Town.

Once here, this is you sandbox mode — one you can play multiplayer with friends, or on your own. On this first island, you'll see a small rocky structure in the distance. Walk towards it, then around the right-hand side until you see a waterfall.

You should spot a Glow Mushroom behind the cascading water, so hop inside and walk through to a secret area. Follow the path and you'll come to a huge room full of Ice and Crystals.

Break as much as you want here, there are hundreds of blocks and this is the most-abundant place you'll find this elusive material.

Head to the Rock Peak Dream Island

Dream Islands are great in-general for material gathering, but the Rock Peak Dream Island is one of the best because it will always have a small supply of ice for you. If you haven't unlocked Dream Islands yet, check out our guide on going to Drifloon's Dream Islands.

You'll need to get a Clefairy Doll before you can visit this island. Then, once you arrive, you'll want to head inside the rocky structure in the centre of the island. Dig deep (probably with a Hamburger Steak to hand) and you'll find a small amount of Ice.

Remember you can only visit one Dream Island a day, and resources don't respawn until the next in-game day. so unless you're time-travelling - which you can do, and we have guide on How To Change The Time Of Day — you'll have to wait until 5am the next day.

How to get the Clefairy Doll

You can get the Clefairy Doll either at random from the shiny, glowing spots in the ground, or you can get it from the Pokémon Center Shop once you've raised Palette Town's Environment Level.

What is Ice used for in Pokémon Pokopia?

Ice is a required material for one of the Pokémon Pokopia's biggest builds: the Freezing Chambers.

The blueprint for this is actually above where you'll find Ice in Palette Town. You'll need to clear out a lot of space to create this, so we recommend waiting until you have access to Rollout, the very final skill, and Hamburger Steaks.

If you want to complete the Pokédex, you'll need to create this. We'll be covering why very soon, so keep an eye out for a new guide.

Getting cold feet with how much there is to do in this game? Need some guidance or a helping hand finding something? Head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for building tips, gathering hints, and a full story walkthrough.