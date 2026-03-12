Pokémon Pokopia has a lot of new ways to use items we've seen throughout the series. In previous Pokémon games, Stardust is a quick way of making money. But in a world without proper money, what on earth could you use this mythical substance for?

Stardust, rather than making Poké Dollars, now makes the much-better Star Piece (also worth a lot), but rather than money, you can make friends and materials.

This guide is all about Stardust and Star Pieces — how to get Stardust, how to make a Star Piece, and what you do with both items.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

Stardust & Star Piece guide - Pokémon Pokopia

Stardust is a material that you need to create Star Pieces. These two items don't have many uses outside of this, but they're common enough that you're bound to have some questions!





But let's start with Stardust first.

Where to find Stardust

There's only one place — well, technically places — you can find Stardust: Dream Islands.

Every Dream Island will have a large amount of Stardust scattered across it for you to pick up. And you should!

Make sure you visit a Dream Island every day so you can stock up for later!

How to make Star Pieces

As soon as you pick up your first Stardust, you'll get a recipe for a Star Piece.

The recipe is very simple, but it requires a lot of materials: 99x Stardust. As long as you pick up every bit of Stardust on a Dream Island, it should only take two trips to get more than 99 of the item.

Then, just take them to a crafting bench and make your Star Piece. Easy!

What to do with Star Pieces

Star Pieces have very limited uses, but in both instances, they're extremely useful. They can help you bulk out your Pokédex and get you some very rare materials.

Gift them to your Friends' Pokémon

When you visit your friends' islands online, you're able to invite a Pokémon back to your own island.

With a Star Piece, if you give it to a Pokémon you don't have in your Pokédex, they will give you a gift. Take that gift back home and use it, and it'll spawn that 'mon in your town, making it yours!

Never played online with friends? Have a look at our Multiplayer guide to see what options you have.

Give them to a Rarify Pokémon

Star Pieces can also be given to a Pokémon with the Rarify Specialty. Porygon2, for example. 'mons with this skill can convert a single Star Piece into a Rare Pokémetal.

You can use this rare ingot to create some pretty rare items, including bells to summon particular Legendary Pokémon.

Glittering gifts and rare metals are perfect for expanding your utopia. But if you want more guides, tips, and tricks on exploring this big, blocky world, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for materials, story walkthroughs, and much more.