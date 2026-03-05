In Pokémon Pokopia, you can't have a paradise without a happy set of residents. And so, making sure all of your Pokémon are comfortable is crucial to making the perfect home. Comfort Levels are hugely important to maxing out every single area in Pokémon Pokopia, and there are lots of different ways you can handle it.

In tis guide, we'll be giving you everything you need to know about comfort in Pokémon Pokopia, including how to raise Comfort Levels, how to make a Pokémon happier, and how to monitor their comfort.

What are Comfort Levels?

Comfort Levels are exactly what they sound like — they're a way of telling how comfortable a Pokémon is in their home.

It's basically a happiness meter: is Squirtle happy with his little patch of grass by the pond? How does Volbeat feel about the flowers? Do they need something to sit on, something to eat? These all affect how comfortable a Pokémon is.

How do you monitor a Pokémon's Comfort Level?

If you ask a Pokémon directly, they'll say how they're feeling — usually indicated by the text highlighted in orange.

But you can also check the PC outside of a Pokémon Center in any given biome to check the comfort levels of every single critter you've got living there. Here's every rank, with a brief little explanation of what each one means.

Awesome The highest rating you can get. That's one happy Pokémon right there. Great Your friend is very happy with their space, but they could do with a little something extra to take it to the next level. Nice One or two nice conveniences ticked off here, which is rather lovely. The Pokémon is happy, but things could be even better. Average This is usually what you Pokémon will start out as — they've just moved in, give them time to make it their space. No Home You can't be comfortable without a home! Either this Pokémon has never had a home of they've been displaced after you've changed things around a bit.

You'll also know your friend is satisfied if they start referring to you by your character's name and not just Ditto. Aww!

How to raise a Pokémon's Comfort Level

If you're at the point where you want to make all of your friends extremely happy — and let's face it, who doesn't? — then here's all the different ways you can increase a Pokémon 's comfort.

Ask a Pokémon directly

Whenever you ask a Pokémon "How's your comfort level?", they'll not only tell you how they're feeling, but they'll also give you a little hint as to what they're missing.

This could be a type of furniture — from Decoration to Toys to Relaxation — to a type of food and flavouring. All the info they give you here corresponds with their Pokédex entries, which you can also check for more info.

Give them food they like

Food makes everyone happy, right? So of course the same logic applies to Pocket Monsters. You'll often find that Pokémon who are just Average are mainly hungry and could do with some food. So, give them what they want.

You can either put it on a dish in their habitat or you can give it to them directly. Either way is good. Do this whether they ask for it or not because it still helps build a relationship with the Pokémon.

Move them

Sometimes, the easiest solution to make a Pokémon happier is to move them to a new habitat.

When you're initially building habitats, you're probably not thinking about humidity, brightness, or even how much water is nearby, but all of these things factor into a Pokémon's happiness. Obviously a Zubat doesn't want to live out in the open, so try and make it a home in a cave. You can punch holes in the wall, after all?

This also applies to houses, as well. Pokémon can move into a house, but you still need to accomodate to those extra needs. Maybe don't move a Pokémon who likes brightness in with a 'mon who likes the dark...

How to find out what a Pokémon likes

Once you've befriended a Pokémon, you basically know everything there is to know about them. You just need to check your Pokédex!

So, pull out your little device and select the Pokémon you want to check up on. Then head over to the far-right tab and you'll get a list of the Pocket Monster's likes and the type of environment they like.

This includes things like the flavour of food they prefer, the types of games and toys they enjoy, and the weather they like the best.

What does raising Comfort Levels do?

Lots of different things actually, but the main thing is that it'll help raise each biome's Environment Level. This is something you have to do if you want to roll credits on the main game, which we'll be covering in more detail soon.

It also means you build better relationships with the Pokémon in each biome, so much so that they might give you random gifts. These are usually just materials, but hey, we'll take it!

Are you feeling comfier about making your friends happy now? If you're in Pokémon Pokopia for the long haul, then you'll want to check out our full Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough for all the tips, tricks, hints, and building help you'll ever need.