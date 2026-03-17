Volcanion is a bit of an underloved 'mon, but Pokémon Pokopia has given this Fire/Water dual-type some time in the spotlight. Introduced back in Gen VI, they'll make an appearance at the top of a volcano during the story.

But Volcanion can be more than just a little cameo — they can actually live in one of your towns, if you want! Unlike other Mythicals and Legendaries, though, the way to "catch" Volcanion is a little hidden.

This guide covers how to get Volcanion in Pokémon Pokopia, and what you need to do to throw a new party and make a Cannon and Fireworks.

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How To Get Volcanion in Pokémon Pokopia

The first time you meet Volcanion is at the end of the Rocky Ridges storyline, as you and Chef Dente throw a party with the other Pokémon. This is your big hint on how to get Volcanion to stick around.

You'll want to come back and do this after you're done with Rocky Ridges, of course. You can't make them stay the first time!

Volcanion Location

Once you've thrown your first party, Chef Dente will give you the recipe for a Cannon and some Fireworks. You'll need both of these to bring Volcanion back.

Before you do anything, you'll want to make both of those items. To make a Cannon, you need:

Iron Ingot x1

Lumber x1

Vine Rope x1

For the Fireworks, you'll want a Pokémon with the Crush Specialty to make you some Paint. Here's everything you want to make them:

Pokémetal x1

Sturdy Stick x1

Glowing Stone x1

Paint (any colour) x1

Then, next time you're in Rocky Ridges, it's simple — throw another party. That means you'll need to check in with DJ Rotom and raise the Mood of the area. Make sure the Cooking Pot is down too.

It should already be pretty high after making the Party Curry, but you might need to do a few things to bring it back up to 100. The easiest ways are:

Place a few more bits of furniture down — Large Relics are usually the best for this

Give DJ Rotom some CDs and have them play music

Bring a Hype Specialty Pokémon to a Small Stage or to DJ Rotom

Once the mood is at 100, you then need to make your Party Curry the same way you did it earlier — grab Chef Dente and four other 'mons, 15 Leppa Berries, 15 Wheat, 15 Beans, and 5 Honey. Bring them to the pot and they'll start making it.

About 5 minutes later, come back and throw your party. You'll get a cutscene and confetti will be in the air for a while. Place the Cannon down, load the fireworks up, and then light it.

When the fireworks go off, Volcanion will reappear and ask to stay,. making them a permanent resident in your town!

Now you have some real fireworks to work with in Rocky Ridges. For other Mythicals, Legendaries, materials, or plain ol' story guides, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for all that and more.