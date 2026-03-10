Everyone loves a waterfall: aesthetically pleasing and calming, Ditto can create their own in Pokémon Pokopia. And why wouldn't you want to? The problem is, how do you make them, and how to transport water effectively?

This guide will teach you how to create your very own waterfall — or even, waterfalls, in Pokémon Pokopia. You'll also learn how to suck up water, how to ride up waterfalls, and what Pokémon habitats you can create with a waterfall.

How to create Waterfalls in Pokémon Pokopia

You can create a waterfall in a handful of different ways: either by leading a water source off of a cliff, drinking a drink from a Vending Machine and spitting it out over a cliff, or by sucking up water yourself and spitting it out over a cliff.

So that last one is the most-consistent way to make waterfalls, because not only can you collect the water yourself whenever you want, you can also create brand new ponds and pools.

You can make waterfalls using all types of water, including seawater muddy water, hot-spring water, and lava.

How to suck up water

There's an optional skill Ditto can learn to allow them to suck up water, but to unlock it, you need to have made your way through the majority of the Bleak Beach story, which includes a number of quests to help Piplup out.

Throughout Piplup's questline, you'll learn how to Surf and how Waterwheels work, two essential skills and tips. After you've done both of these things, the little penguin will have another quest for you: make a Waterfall. You'll do this at the small little pool close to then entrance of the beach, past all of the houses.

You'll then get a habitat hint for a rather muddy little Pokémon who should be able to help you.

How to get Paldean Wooper

To meet Paldean Wooper, you need to make the Marshy Tall Grass habitat. You'll find some muddy water just the other side of the wall where you and Piplup are standing: you'll see it as you approach the big power generator you used during the Brighten Things Up! request.

Next to two square of water, you need to pull up four tiles of Yellow Tall Grass, either by bringing grass over from a different spot or using Leafage.

Eventually, Wooper will appear, but the little guy will be hungry. Give them three tomatoes — which you can go get from the small crop farm close to the houses here — and they'll teach you how to suck up liquids!

How to make a Waterfall

First of all, suck up the liquid you want to make a waterfall with — either by drinking a drink or by jumping into some water, inhaling with Y, and then holding down ZR. Then head to where you want to pop your waterfall, and stand on some blocks above it.

If you haven't already, using Rock Smash, break some blocks so your little cliff has an indent for the water to run down.

Then aim your water carefully, making sure the blue tile is inside the indent. Press A to release the water and you'll have your very own waterfall!

Can you ride up Waterfalls?

You can! And it's another hidden skill for Ditto, but you won't be able to unlock it until you reach Sparkling Skylands.

You learn Waterfall from Gyarados, who is hiding underneath the first island in the area. You'll spot a section where there are multiple waterfalls pouring out over the side of the island, and if you drop down, you'll land in pool where this fearsome 'mon resides.

Help them with their request and they'll teach you how to ride waterfalls. You can only do this while in Surf mode, but it's useful for travelling up layers, and some of you will probably get very creative with this.

Pokémon with Waterfall habitats

So far, we've only found two Pokémon that have Waterfalls as a required part of one of their habitats.

If we find any more, we'll of course add them to this list. But for now, here are the two you can easily get:

Tyrogue Training Waterfall - Seat (any) x1, Water x2, Waterfall x1 Prinplup Waterwheel Spot - Waterwheel x1, Water x2. Waterfall x1

All Vending Machine Drinks & Water Effects

If you want to make Waterfalls using drinks you get from Vending Machines, you can! You can use each Vending Machine once a day, and every drink you get will be random.

There are five different drinks you can get — though we're not sure one of them counts as a "drink"... anyway, see for yourself what liquid you get from each drink:

Fresh Water - Water

Soda Pop - Seawater

Moomoo Milk Coffee - Muddy Water

Roserade Tea - Hot-Spring Water

Chili Sauce - Lava

Pour one out for paradise! Now you can create some gorgeous waterscapes for your towns. For more tips on where to find materials, more skills and Transformations, or even just get through the story, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.