Weather has long been part of the Pokémon series, and in Pokémon Pokopia, it's something you can bend to your will! Kind of. Using a couple of easy-to-get items, you can flip between the sunny skies and rainy days no problem.

This guide will tell you how to change the weather in the game, how to get those elusive Castform Weather Charms, and what Pokémon you can catch in these conditions.

Pokémon Pokopia Weather Guide

How to change the Weather

Early on in Withered Wastelands, you'll be tasked with making it rain. This also acts as sneaky tutorial on how to change the weather between Sunny and Rainy. Still, in case you forget what you need to do, here's everything you need to make it rain or make it sunny again.

You'll need to make a Sunny Day Site or Rain Dance Site habitat — these require two Castform Weather Charms, and one dish of Plated Food. The charms will need to be hung on a wall either side of the plate of food.

The two habitats are secretly identical, because the Castform Weather Charm has a secret function: if you interact with it, it will flip around, changing between Rain Form and Sunny Form. Depending on whether you want to make it rain or make it sunny, you want both charms to match.

Once you've put some food down on the plate (anything will do), you'll need to bring a Pokémon over to perform either a Rain Dance or Sunny Day.

For Rain, any Pokémon with the Water Specialty will work, such as the Squirtle line, Shellos line, Marill line, and more. For Sun, you want Burn Specialty Pokémon — the Charmander line, Torchic line, Growlithe line, etc. They'll eat the food, perform the dance, and the weather will change very shortly after.

How to get Castform Weather Charms

You'll actually get one Castform Weather Charm as part of the main story. Speak to Professor Tangrowth when you're trying to raise the humidity and make it rain with Slowpoke and he'll hand you one.

You can buy a second from the Pokémon Center Terminal.

If you need more later on, then you'll occasionally find them as Lost Relic items. Plus, you can usually steal one of them from every Dream Island you visit. Just climb up the ladder in the tower where you start out, and voila!

Does the weather change which Pokémon can appear?



Yes, it does! Some Pokémon will only appear if its raining, while some will pop up when it's sunny only. This is the main reason you'll want to change the weather, otherwise you won't be able to complete your Pokédex.

You can check the full Pokédex for a list of all the 'mons, but here are a few examples of creatures that will only appear in certain weather conditions.

Rain-exclusive Pokémon

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Sunny-exclusive Pokémon

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Cacnea

Come rain or shine, you won't want to miss anything in Pokopia.