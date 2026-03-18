Eevee is a staple in every Pokémon game, and bringing its evolutionary family is almost always a must, too. Pokémon Pokopia brings all of them back once again, and each one is locked behind a little challenge that'll help you raise the Environment and Comfort Levels of Palette Town.

With eight different habitats to build, and eight different challenges to clear, that seems pretty daunting. And you'll need to make some progress in the main story to make it all achievable.

In this guide, you'll find out how to unlock every single Eeveelution in Pokémon Pokopia, how to befriend Eevee, and how to complete all eight Special Challenges in Palette Town.

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How To Get Every Eeveelution in Pokémon Pokopia

Eevee and all of its evolutions are available in Pokémon Pokopia, but with one limitation — they will only spawn in Palette Town, the fifth Town and this game's equivalent of a "sandbox" level.

So, you'll need to find it first!

How to Unlock Palette Town

You can reach Palette Town as early as when you learn Rock Smash in the Withered Wasteland. Break the wall to the left of the Pokémon Center here, and then head left where you'll see a broken cycling path that heads west.

Rebuild the path and once you cross to the other side, you'll be in Palette Town. You will get a little warning before you enter, and while we'd say it's worth building a house here right away, there's a good chance you won't be able to do much here until you have more of Ditto's Skills unlocked.

How to get Eevee

So Eevee is the easy one — you simply need to approach the Pokémon Center computer in Palette Town and they'll come and talk to you.

This registers them to your Pokédex, making it very easy. If you do want to pop it in a Habitat, make a Pretty Flower Bed with four wildflowers.

How to unlock every Eeveelution Habitat - All Palette Town Special Challenges

All eight Eeveelutions have a similar habitat, the only difference is the "item" on the table.

There are two ways you can unlock these items, which are pieces of food — either you'll need to complete eight different Special Challenges, which are unique to Palette Town, or you might get lucky and unlock the recipe via the Daily Items in the Pokémon Center shop. You'll need one Pokémetal to make each item of food.

The daily items aren't reliable, and we've only seen three of the eight pieces so far, so you're best to focus on the challenges.

Vaporeon Habitat - Boundless Blue Beverage

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Soda Float x1

The Soda Float is your reward for completing the Different kinds of flowers in bloom! Special Challenge. All you have to do it plant ten different varieties of flowers across Palette Town.

This actually isn't too bad, because not only does every biome have a different colour version of its main flower, but each one also has a second type of flower. These are easier to find via Dream Islands. You just probably need at least one of each Doll or have visited every single town first.

Jolteon Habitat - Electrifying Potatoes

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Fried Potatoes x1

Clearly TPC and Omega Force don't want you to have their potatoes, because this is probably the most time-consuming Special Challenge of the bunch. You have to Power machines with electricity! to get your Fried Potatoes, which you won't be able to do until you know how to make Generators and Utility Poles, so hold off on this one until you've completed Bleak Beach.

You need to power 50 different devices with electricity. Yes, that's 50 individual items from street lights to TVs to Vending Machines.

Flareon Habitat - Burning-hot Spice

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Pizza x1

Another time-consuming challenge, the Pizza requires you to complete the Build lots of stuff! Special Challenge.Easy on paper, but given that lots of buildings can take until the next day to finish... well, you might want to try and squeeze in some of those smaller huts.

So, you need to build 15 different structures, and that doesn't just mean houses. There are three huge plans you need to build to unlock three Legendary Pokémon, and these count towards the total. Generators and anything with a plan or blueprint you can find in a sparkling spot or buy from the Pokémon Center also count.

Basically, it's more a question of what resources you have, which Pokémon specialties you have access to, and if you're patient.

Espeon Habitat - Elegant Daytime Treats

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Afternoon Tea Set x1

Now getting the Afternoon Tea requires you to clear the easiest Special Challenge of the bunch, and you can do it as soon as you have a home of your own in Palette Town. Get a Pokémon housemate! really is as simple as moving another 'mon into your home with you.

Just get at least two Pokémon in Palette Town (you already have one with Eevee, you just need a second with the Build specialty), put down a Hut, pop the materials in, and let them build. Make your flag, put it on the house once it's done, put some furniture in, then bring a Pokémon over to move in. It can take fewer than 20 minutes.

Espeon will only make an appearance during the Morning, Daytime, or Evening. So as long as it isn't dark, basically.

Umbreon Habitat - Dark-chocolate Cookies

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Chocolate Cookies x1

Another food the developers are keen to keep their hands on, Chocolate Cookies are your reward for the Make roads! Special Challenge. You have to place 300 Road Blocks down. That's a lot. You'll know if a block counts as a 'road' if it's marked so in the item description.

We'd recommend waiting until you have the very final Transformation before attempting to do this, because there are lots of conveniences that prevent you from having to break, and place, every single block individually.

Umbreon will only appear at its habitat at Nighttime.

Leafeon Habitat - Leafy Greens Sandwich

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Sandwiches x1

If you've gone through all four main story towns in the game, getting the Sandwiches should be relatively easy. Grow lots of veggies at once! requires you to grow and harvest 50 vegetables all at once. They don't need to be different ones, just many.

Rain will make this very easy, but so does planting crops next to a water source. Just make sure you plant 50 Seeds down at once and wait for them all to grow, and you'll clear this Special Challenge.

Glaceon Habitat - Chilly Shaved Ice

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Shaved Ice x1

The perfect cooling treat for a hot summer day, Shaved Ice is impossible to get until you've been to Sparkling Skylands and unlocked the recipes for the Elevator Platform and Lift Platform.

The Special Challenge needs you Make it easier to get around!, and that means building lifts and elevators to connect all of the islands and mountain tops together. You need to create five of these connecting pathways before you get your food.

Sylveon Habitat - Lovely Ribbon Cake

Habitat requirements:

Seat (any) x1

Table (any) x1

Ribbon Cake x1

Rounding out the eight, the Ribbon Cake is tied to another easy Special Challenge — Find more Pokémon! Basically, just meet 10 Pokémon in Palette Town and you'll get it.

Remember you can't have duplicate Pokémon, so check your Pokédex to see what you're missing. Alternatively, use our Pokédex and Habitat Guide to help you gather more 'mons.

Nine equally cute faces to bless your Palette Town — or wherever you want — with. If it's other 'mons you seek, materials you need, or story guides you're searching for, you'll find that and plenty more over in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.