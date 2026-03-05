Materials are king in Pokémon Pokopia, so you'll need a handy way to gather specific types very quickly. That's where Dream Island comes in! A friendly Drifloon can transport you away to an island rich with building materials, items, and sometimes even habitat suggestions.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Dream Islands in Pokémon Pokopia. We'll tell you what a Dream Island is, what Dolls you need to visit each island, and what materials you can gather from each island, too.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

All Dream Islands, Pokémon Dolls & Materials

There are seven types of Doll and five types of Dream Island for you to root your way through. Each Doll corresponds with a certain type of island, which will feature different specific materials.

You can also gather items like wood, rocks, and all sorts of blocks to take back with you. Bring some food, especially if you're going after ore, as you'll need that powered-up Rock Smash!

Eevee Doll - Wasteland Dream Island

Based on: Withered Wasteland

Materials: Leppa Berry, Vine Rope, Glowing Mushrooms

How to get: Either buy from Pokémon Center Terminal or grab from Bleak Beach's northwest island

Pikachu Doll - Ocean Dream Island

Based on: Bleak Beach

Materials: Twine, Sea Glass Fragments, Seashells

How to get: Bleak Beach, northwest island

Clefairy Doll - Rock Peak Dream Island

Based on: Rocky Ridges (exterior)

Materials: Cave Mushrooms, Copper Ore, Limestone

Arcanine Doll - Volcanic Dream Island

Based on: Rocky Ridges (interior)

Materials: Iron Ore, Gold Ore, Glowing Stone

How to get: TBC

Dragonite Doll - Sky Dream Island

Based on: Sparkling Skylands

Materials: Wastepaper, Pokémetal Fragments, Crystal Fragments

How to get: TBC

Ditto Doll - Random Dream Island

Any random island

How to get: TBC

Substitute Doll - Random Dream Island

Any random island

How to get: Drifloon, Withered Wasteland

What are Dream Islands?

Dream Islands are essentially resource hubs that you can visit in Pokémon Pokopia.

You'll unlock them in the game's first area, Withered Wasteland, and they're worth checking out as you can stock up on all sorts of materials, blocks, and even get recipes and decor.

There are a handful of different types, with each one based off of one of the regions you get to explore during the story. They'll have their own materials, too, so if you're looking for something specific, make sure you know what Island to visit.

Dream Islands are the only place you can get Stardust, too, which you can use to make an item that's very useful for online play. We'll have a guide on Stardust very soon, so keep an eye out.

How to access a Dream Island

First of all, you need to befriend a Drifloon. You'll do this during the Withered Wasteland story, as you'll come across this Ghost-type floating on the beach.

Speak to them and they'll ask you to make a home for them: the Riding Warm Updrafts, which requires three campfires lit and lined up next to each other. Easy enough! Once you've set that up, take Drifloon over there and they'll tell you about their special ability.

Anytime after you've done this, either take a doll to Drifloon or examine a doll outside and Drifloon will offer to take you to that island.

How often can I visit Dream Islands?

You can only visit one type of Dream Island in a single day. However, you can revisit that same island as many times as you like. So choose wisely.

However, if you decide to revisit a Dream Island, the materials you gathered won't respawn, so you'll have to wait until the next day if you really want to stock up, regardless.

Dreamy, right? For what you can do with those materials, or where you can find Pokémon who can put them to good use, have a look at our comprehensive Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides!