Wild Zone 9 stretches high into the sky, serving as a collection of buildings, scaffolding, and hard-to-reach places. That's gotta mean there's some good Pokémon here, right?
Well, in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, there's always something worth catching. So here's a guide on every available Pokémon and Alpha in Wild Zone 9!
Wild Zone 9 Location
A change up from the past two, Wild Zone 9 is on the very corner of the Magenta Sector, bordering Estival Avenue and opposite the Bleu Sector.
It's directly southwest of Prism Tower, and is full of a lot of building work.
How to unlock
You'll be able to catch Pokémon here at the same time as Wild Zone 7 and 8 — right after you defeat Vinnie and reach Rank F in the Z-A Royale.
Once again, this is during Main Mission 10; you'll be notified when the new Zone opens up
All Wild Zone 9 Pokémon
A new zone, and 6 more Wild Pokémon to catch. These are split between evolutions you already have, a familiar face, and three unique 'mons.
Once again, there's a big jump in recommended levels here — 25, so be prepared.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|
Sableye
|Dark/Ghost
|Underneath the scaffolding throughout, mostly in the shade, on the ground floor
|
Kadabra
|Psychic
|
In the grass round the northeast corner, on the rooftops close to Carbink
|Carbink
|Rock/Fairy
|Rooftops, next to clusters of Mega Crystals
|
Fletchinder
|Fire/Flying
|Climb up the first ladder near the south entrance, then head left to the red rooftops to find these birds
|
Mawile
|Steel/Fairy
|On the southwest rooftops of the area, close to the ladder near the northwest entrance
|Espurr
|Psychic
|
On the rooftops right by Mega Meowstic
Alpha Pokémon Locations
2 more Alpha Pokémon call Wild Zone 9 their home (ignoring the one you can get in the post game).
|Alpha Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|
Meowstic
|Ground/Dark
|
38
|Climb the ladder near the south entrance, and Meowstic is chilling on the rooftop
|Manectric
|Fire/Ground
|40
|Climb the ladder near the northwest entrance to see this 'mon on the roof
Best Wild Zone 9 Pokémon to catch
Admittedly, in terms of variety, Wild Zone 9 is a little lacking; you likely have most of the 'mons from here already as they're evolutions of previous ones.
Obviously, there are three unique ones here — Carbink, Mawile, and Sableye — with the latter two having Mega Evolutions. So if you fancy some Fairy-types (or a 'mon only weak to Fairy), then grab these.
More Wild Pokémon coming soon! For more help catching Pokémon and other tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.
