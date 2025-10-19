Hey, ever think those Wild Zones are a little too safe? Well how about a bunch of crocodiles biting at your ankles? That's exactly what Wild Zone 8 aims to deliver in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
If you can get over the snappers in this sandy park, then you should be able to collect a number of very nice Pokémon indeed. This guide covers every single 'mon and Alpha you can catch here.
Wild Zone 8 Location
The fourth plaza to be made into a Wild Zone is number 8, and it's in Jaune Plaza, northeast of the Centrico Plaza. Head down Jaune Street and you'll soon find it.
It on the behind the Justice Dojo, if you happen to have stumbled into that place.
How to unlock
Wild Zone 8 is unlocked at the same time as Wild Zone 7, once you reach Rank F in the Z-A Royale after defeating Vinnie.
You should be in Main Mission 10 when this happens, so if you're not, keep going!
All Wild Zone 8 Pokémon
We're back to 6 Wild Pokémon, which is a good thing because there's a very annoying Alpha that will make catching one or two of these critters very tricky.
These bigger level jumps keep coming at this point, and you'll want to be above level 21 to take on what's waiting for you beneath the dirt.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|
Numel
|Fire/Ground
|Walking around in the grassy patches
|
Machop
|Fighting
|Walking around on the dirt
|Drillbur
|Ground
|Hiding in the dirt mounts in the centre
|
Sandile
|Ground/Dark
|Swimming around in the outer ring of the sand
|
Krokorok
|Ground/Dark
|Swimming around in the outer ring of the sand
|Gible
|Dragon/Ground
|
Hiding in the dirt mounds — it's a rare find, so look out for the blue fins sticking out of the ground!
Alpha Pokémon Locations
There's 2 Alphas in Wild Zone 8, though one didn't appear for us until much later in the game.
The first of these, however? A bit of a nightmare. It hides under the sand and "swims" around the arena, appearing right as you're in the middle of catching something. Every. Single. Time.
|Alpha Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|
Krokorok
|Ground/Dark
|
38
|On the outer ring of the sand, hidden under the ground. It will circle the area continually
|Camerupt
|Fire/Ground
|40
|Right by the market stall (this only started appearing late-game for us)
Best Wild Zone 8 Pokémon to catch
If you have the patience, you should absolutely grab a Gible while you're here. Garchomp is easily one of the best Pokémon you can get. And it has a Mega Evolution. Just keep refreshing by warping or resting on a bench and you'll soon spot one.
Sandile is also another good Pokémon to catch, as Krookodile is extremely powerful. It might not have a Mega, but Plus Moves will give it a huge boost.
Another Wild Zone down! For more help catching Pokémon and other tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.
