Lumiose City is starting to open up now, and with Wild Zone 7, your Pokémon Legends: Z-A Pokédex is starting to look healthy.

Wild Zone 7 is a pretty simple area, but it's another great place to pick up some type variety for your team. So, here's every single Pokémon and Alpha Pokémon you can catch in this sandy plaza.

Wild Zone 7 Location

Wild Zone 7 is the circular plaza in the northwest section of Lumiose City. Follow the Saison Canal to the Magenta District and you'll spot it soon enough.

It's also known as the Magenta Plaza. So, you know, it's pretty easy to spot.

How to unlock

You'll unlock this one soon after you've started Main Mission 10, which requires you to reach Rank F in the Z-A Royale.

If you're not sure what that means — or feel like that's hours away — then it's after you fight Vinnie.

All Wild Zone 7 Pokémon

Appropriately, Wild Zone 7 is home to 7 Wild Pokémon. Now that's useful.

The recommended level here is level 18, with one very annoying Alpha lying in waiting in the middle of the area, though. You should be okay, of course. Just keep an eye out.

Pokémon Type Location Vanillite Ice

On the walkways Hippopotas Ground

In the dirt (daytime only)

Roselia

Grass/Poison

Sometimes found in the grass

Kakuna

Bug/Poison

Found in the trees on the east side of the plaza

Floette Fairy

Occasionally found in the grass

Audino

Normal

Wandering around Shuppet

Ghost

Floating around (nighttime only)



Alpha Pokémon Locations

We're back down to 1 Alpha here, which we'll absolutely take after the disaster that was Wild Zone 6. This one is pretty hard to ignore, however, so if you're trying to catch things, be as quick as you can.

Alpha Pokémon

Type

Level

Location





Fletchinder Fire/Flying

33 Roosting on the statue in the centre of the plaza.



Best Wild Zone 7 Pokémon to catch

There aren't many Ice-type Pokémon in Legends: Z-A, so Vanillite isn't a bad pick-up here. It's a little fragile, but packs a Special Attack punch in the later hours.

Shuppet, however, is probably the best overall pick. Another Ghost-type 'mon with a Mega Evolution, and you don't need to trade it to evolve it? Perfect. Come here at night to get one.

Another Wild Zone down! For more help catching Pokémon and other tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.