Lumiose City is starting to open up now, and with Wild Zone 7, your Pokémon Legends: Z-A Pokédex is starting to look healthy.

Wild Zone 7 is a pretty simple area, but it's another great place to pick up some type variety for your team. So, here's every single Pokémon and Alpha Pokémon you can catch in this sandy plaza.

Wild Zone 7 Location

Wild Zone 7 is the circular plaza in the northwest section of Lumiose City. Follow the Saison Canal to the Magenta District and you'll spot it soon enough.

It's also known as the Magenta Plaza. So, you know, it's pretty easy to spot.

How to unlock

You'll unlock this one soon after you've started Main Mission 10, which requires you to reach Rank F in the Z-A Royale.

If you're not sure what that means — or feel like that's hours away — then it's after you fight Vinnie.

All Wild Zone 7 Pokémon

Appropriately, Wild Zone 7 is home to 7 Wild Pokémon. Now that's useful.

The recommended level here is level 18, with one very annoying Alpha lying in waiting in the middle of the area, though. You should be okay, of course. Just keep an eye out.

Pokémon Type Location
Vanillite Ice
 On the walkways

Hippopotas

 Ground
 In the dirt (daytime only)
Roselia
 Grass/Poison
 Sometimes found in the grass
Kakuna
 Bug/Poison
 Found in the trees on the east side of the plaza

Floette

 Fairy
 Occasionally found in the grass
Audino
 Normal

Wandering around
Shuppet
 Ghost
 Floating around (nighttime only)

Alpha Pokémon Locations

We're back down to 1 Alpha here, which we'll absolutely take after the disaster that was Wild Zone 6. This one is pretty hard to ignore, however, so if you're trying to catch things, be as quick as you can.

Alpha Pokémon
 Type
 Level
 Location

Fletchinder

 Fire/Flying

33

 Roosting on the statue in the centre of the plaza.

Best Wild Zone 7 Pokémon to catch

There aren't many Ice-type Pokémon in Legends: Z-A, so Vanillite isn't a bad pick-up here. It's a little fragile, but packs a Special Attack punch in the later hours.

Shuppet, however, is probably the best overall pick. Another Ghost-type 'mon with a Mega Evolution, and you don't need to trade it to evolve it? Perfect. Come here at night to get one.

Another Wild Zone down! For more help catching Pokémon and other tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.