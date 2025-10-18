You're probably used to the way Wild Zones go at this point in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But Wild Zone 5 is pretty darn big, with sewer systems and rooftops to explore.

So you might need a hand navigating your way around this one. Luckily, this guide will tell you what Pokémon and Alpha Pokémon you can get in Wild Zone 5.

Wild Zone 5 Location

Wild Zone 5 is pretty hard to miss, as it eats up all of Bleu Sector 1 and 2. It's just southwest of Centrico Plaza and Prism Tower and right next to Café Gallant and one street west of Nouveau Café.

Alternatively, reach it by heading down Vernal Avenue. It's on the left at the very end.

How to unlock

Following on from the previous four Wild Zones, Wild Zone 5 is available right from the start. As soon as you can explore a little more freely, make sure you pay it a visit.

All Wild Zone 5 Pokémon

We're back up to 7 Wild Pokémon in this new Zone, and a few of them require a little searching to catch.

We've gone up another fair jump in levels for Wild Zone 5, too — Level 13 is the recommended level here. Make sure you bring a Water-type (or similar) to destroy the poison mounds, and a Fire of Flying-type to destroy the roots.

Pokémon Type Location Venipede Bug/Poison In the grassy park, or around the back of the waterways in the grass

Bellsprout

Grass/Poison

In the grassy park, or just down the ladder in the waterways

Bunnelby

Normal

In the grassy park

Pidgey

Normal/Flying

Grazing on taxis and market stalls, on the rooftops

Abra

Psychic

Rooftops (be careful - these will teleport away if they spot you!)

Pidgeotto

Normal/Flying

Rooftops

Electrike Electric Close to the southeast entrance, up one of the ladders above the Alpha Whirlipede

Alpha Pokémon Locations

Hey, look at that! We can get 2 Alpha Pokémon here — and both of these evolve into some extremely good Pokémon, too.

Pokémon

Type

Level

Location



Bellsprout

Grass/Poison

25 Down the main street — Bleu Street Whirlipede

Bug/Poison

28 Near the southeast entrance, or reached by following the waterways



Best Wild Zone 5 Pokémon to catch

Venipede is one of the better Bug-types you can get in Legends: Z-A, plus its final evolution is one of the 'mons to receive a brand new Mega Evolution. Absolutely grab this one if you want a new Mega on the team.

The rest are completely down to you, but Venipede is our clear number one pick here.

Now you're starting to build a nice little team! For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.