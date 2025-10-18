Ahh, a cemetery — totally normal to be catching Pokémon here, right? Well, in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the answer is yes.

Wild Zone 4 is likely your first taste of Ghost-type Pokémon, so it's a good time to stock up! Here's all the Pokémon you can expect to find in the cemetery, along with Alpha Pokémon.

Wild Zone 4 Location

Wild Zone 4 is just north of Wild Zone 3 on the other side of Sushi High Roller restaurant.

It's also right below the Rouge Pokémon Center and the Passage du Palais shopping centre.

How to unlock

Wild Zone 4 is another area you can visit right from the start of the game. Like a few others, though, you'll need to wait until after that loooong line of tutorials. Just let me explore, Urbain/Taunie!

All Wild Zone 4 Pokémon

We're still at 6 Pokémon in Wild Zone 4, but this is a place you'll want to return to at night for one extra 'mon.

Oh, and you can catch a Sableye as part of a Side Mission here, but only as part of that quest.

You'll want to be above Level 9 before entering this area.

Pokémon Type Location Gastly

Ghost/Poison

Basically everywhere, close to tombs

Ekans

Poison

On the pathways and in the grass

Spinarak

Bug/Poison

On the side of tombs and crypts

Spewpa

Bug

In the northwest corner of the cemetery

Patrat

Normal

In the grass in the northeast corner Honedge

Steel/Ghost

Close to the crypts and tombs (Nighttime only)



Alpha Pokémon Locations

Here's another Wild Zone with only 1 Alpha Pokémon guaranteed to spawn.

Pokémon

Type

Level

Location



Spinarak

Bug/Poison

20

On the side of the large crypt on the south side

Best Wild Zone 4 Pokémon to catch

You can't really go wrong with Ghost-type Pokémon, especially this early. So both Gastly and Honedge are worth picking up.

Gastly is everywhere here and hard to miss, but Honedge only appears at night and is pretty rare. So keep trying!

That should give you a fill of spooky Pokémon for now! For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.