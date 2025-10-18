One of the many circular Wild Zones in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Wild Zone 3 is an entirely flat park with a handful of fun Pokémon.

But what Pokémon, you ask? Well, we'll tell you exactly what you can catch in Wild Zone 3 in this guide below.

Wild Zone 3 Location

Wild Zone 3 is another big plaza, this time Rouge Plaza. You'll hey there by coming up from Rouge Street.

Places of interest nearby include the Looker Bureau, the Sushi High Roller restaurant, and the Galerie de la Lune shopping plaza.

You'll be coming back here for a Side Mission much later in the game, so remember it well!

How to unlock

Wild Zone 3 is another plaza available right from the start of the game. You'll come here during the main story once again, as you and your rival are heading over to meet Emma.

All Wild Zone 3 Pokémon

Another modest selection of Pokémon, but some very good ones! With 6 Wild Pokémon to choose from, well, you're spoilt, honestly.

We're climbing up a few levels here, too — you'll want to be Level 8 and above, ideally.

Pokémon Type Location Pikachu Electric

Southeast quadrant

Gogoat

Grass

Southwest quadrant

Pancham

Fighting

Northwest quadrant (a little rare so you may need to wait)

Litleo

Fire/Normal

Northwest quadrant

Flabébé

Fairy

Centre of the circle

Espurr

Psychic

Northeast quadrant; careful they'll run away if they spot you!

Alpha Pokémon Locations

You'll find one Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zone 3, the same as Wild Zone 1.

Pokémon Type

Level

Location

Litleo

Fire/Normal 24

Inside the building on the west side, sleeping



Best Wild Zone 3 Pokémon to catch

That's a pretty good selection of 'mons, and what you keep with you will probably depend on your favourites or what you already have.

Flabébé actually ended up staying in our team for the whole game, filling in a much-needed Fairy-type gap. It doesn't Mega Evolve, but it's got great defensive skills.



Pikachu isn't bad, particularly if you want that Mega Raichu that'll be available once the DLC lands.

If you didn't pick Tepig, then Pancham is worth a shoutout, as it's a Fighting-type. Litleo, too, for the potential Fire-type gap.

Third time's the charm for Wild Zone 3, eh? For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.