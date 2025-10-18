We're moving on up in the world! Wild Zone 2 introduces some Water-type Pokémon, which may well be helpful for building your Pokémon Legends: Z-A team.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Wild Zone 2, which Pokémon to catch, and what Alphas are available.

Wild Zone 2 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 2 off of Vernal Avenue. Head about halfway up (to Café Woof) and the head down the eastern path (next to some water) to reach a large circular plaza. This is Vert Plaza, which is surrounded by Vert Sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Again, like Wild Zone 1, you'll actually come by here as part of the main story — it's not mandatory to visit, but you should.

How to unlock

Just like with Wild Zone 1, Wild Zone 2 is accessible from the beginning of the game. Well, at least as soon as your friends will let you explore a little bit more...

All Wild Zone 2 Pokémon

Fewer Pokémon will pop up in Wild Zone 2 than 1— plus some are only available at night!

Here you'll spot 6 Wild Pokémon to add to your team. One is admittedly an evolution of one you've already caught, so you might have it already.

The recommended level here is one up from the first Wild Zone, Level 6.

Pokémon Type Location Budew

Grass/Poison

In the grass close to the entrances

Magikarp

Water

In the water all day

Patrat

Normal

On rocks

Kakuna

Bug/Poison

In the trees

Binacle

Rock/Water

Close to the water

Staryu

Water

In the water (Nighttime only)

Alpha Pokémon Locations

Come back here once you've completed Emma's requests, and you'll have a chance of running into 2 Alpha Pokémon.

Note that these can appear at various levels, but these are the levels we've spotted them at.

Pokémon Type

Level

Location

Magikarp

Water 30

On the southeastern bank of the plaza. You'll need to run around the perimeter and use Rock Smash to reach it.

Staryu Water 32 The same place as Alpha Magikarp, but only at nighttime

Best Wild Zone 2 Pokémon to catch

Magikarp. Yes, it's useless now, but get it to level 20 and you'll have a Gyarados which can also Mega Evolve. Sure, it's extra weak to Electric-type moves, but it's pretty powerful in its own right.

We'll also add Binacle to the mix, an unusual blend of types that comes in handy early on.

Some water-y 'mons to keep your opponents in check! For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.